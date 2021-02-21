|28.Feb.2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 27.02.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 27.02.2021 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2021-02-27 improved: Combat Air Patrol (Psygnosis) fixed crashes, SMC removed (Info)
- 2021-02-26 new: Super Gem'Z (Software 2000) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-02-25 improved: Burning Rubber (Ocean) New RawDIC imager (game needs to be reinstalled), Patch for enhanced version redone with same features as standard version, keyboard support for route selection screen added, new install script, more trainer options added (Info)
- 2021-02-25 improved: Elfmania (Terramarque/Renegade) keyboard support in all places, 68000 quitkey added (Info)
- 2021-02-24 improved: Shadow Warriors (Ocean) early version fixed (Info)
- 2021-02-24 improved: Tiny Bobble (Pink^aBYSs) uses less memory, selectable button configuration added (Info)
- 2021-02-24 updated: Shadow Warriors (Ocean) new imager, another version supported, protection fixed, uses fast memory, 68000 quitkey added, trainer enhanced, access faults removed, manual and icons added (Info)
- 2021-02-21 improved: Switchblade 2 (Gremlin) added 2-button/joypad controls, trainer fixed (Info)
- 2021-02-21 improved: Darkmere (Core Design) fixed memory allocation, SMC fixed, blitwaits optimized, trainer added, uses fast memory, added joypad controls (Info)
- 2021-02-21 improved: King's Quest Enhanced (Sierra) fixed crash when saving on 68000, MT32 direct support, keyboard layout selection (Info)
