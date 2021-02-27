amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
28.Feb.2021



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 27.02.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.02.2021 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
arsfsdoctor_v1.zip           aud     87kb  SFS Recovery Application
antiryadgx_4.9.tgz           dev/uti 288Mb 3D/2D Game Engine
slotmachinewarmup.lha        gam/boa 2Mb   A easy slot machine game
angband.i386-aros.zip        gam/rol 3Mb   SDL version of classic role play...
new_drawer_icons.zip         gra/ico 43kb  New Colored PNG Drawer Icons
(snx)

[Meldung: 28. Feb. 2021, 09:09] [Kommentare: 0]
