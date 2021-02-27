|28.Feb.2021
|AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 27.02.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.02.2021 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
arsfsdoctor_v1.zip aud 87kb SFS Recovery Application
antiryadgx_4.9.tgz dev/uti 288Mb 3D/2D Game Engine
slotmachinewarmup.lha gam/boa 2Mb A easy slot machine game
angband.i386-aros.zip gam/rol 3Mb SDL version of classic role play...
new_drawer_icons.zip gra/ico 43kb New Colored PNG Drawer Icons
(snx)
[Meldung: 28. Feb. 2021, 09:09] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]