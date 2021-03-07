|14.Mär.2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 13.03.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 13.03.2021 hinzugefügt:
- 2021-03-12 new: Temple of the Enlightened Souls (Softsell/Dynamic) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-03-12 updated: Knight Force (Titus) keyboard handling fixed (Info)
- 2021-03-12 improved: Elfmania (Terramarque/Renegade) changed memory configuration, trainer fixed (Info)
- 2021-03-12 improved: Blue Berry (Infogrames) uses files instead of disk image, 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2021-03-09 updated: Tiny Bobble (Pink^aBYSs) fixed graphical corruption, fixed crash when quitting (Info)
- 2021-03-09 improved: Rackney's Island (Megatronix) trainer added, 2nd button support added, 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2021-03-09 improved: Time Machine (Vivid Image) trainer added, button wait added, 68000 quitkey, manual added (Info)
- 2021-03-09 fixed: Knight Force (Titus) made 68000/68010 compatible (Info)
- 2021-03-09 improved: King's Quest 4 (Sierra) using real files, added configurable keyboard, fixed sound issue (Info)
- 2021-03-09 improved: Galaxy Force 2 (Activision/Dementia) 68000 quitkey added, trainer added, new install script and icon (Info)
- 2021-03-08 improved: Knight Force (Titus) supports another version, uses less memory, quitkey on 68000 (Info)
- 2021-03-07 improved: Sword of Honour (Prestige) supports another version, quitkey on 68000, trainer added, blitter waits added, new install script (Info)
- 2021-03-07 improved: Space Racer (Loriciels) less memory used, quitkey on 68000 (Info)
- 2021-03-07 improved: Doodlebug (Core Design) second button/joypad support, quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2021-03-07 updated: Darkman (Ocean) time trainer removed, icon fixed (Info)
- 2021-03-07 improved: Carlos (Microïds) uses files instead disk image, trainers added, quitkey on 68000 (Info)
