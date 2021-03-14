|21.Mär.2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 20.03.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 20.03.2021 hinzugefügt:
- 2021-03-20 improved: Global Gladiators (Virgin) second/blue button for jump, full joypad controls, trainer added (Info)
- 2021-03-20 new: 3D World Boxing (Simulmondo) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-03-18 new: Hologon (The Electronic Knights) done by CFOU! (Info, Image)
- 2021-03-18 improved: Lure of the Temptress (Virgin) fixed sound/music, fixed decrunch code, buttonwait added, new imager (Info)
- 2021-03-18 improved: Cytron (Psygnosis) new imager, uses fast memory, decruncher relocated, manual & icons added (Info)
- 2021-03-17 fixed: Paramax (Kingsoft) issue on 68000 solved (Info)
- 2021-03-16 improved: Barbarian 2 (Psygnosis/Pandemonium) trainer added, joypad support added, new install script (Info)
- 2021-03-15 improved: Galaxy Force 2 (Activision/Dementia) gfx bugs fixed, manual added, highscore saving added (Info)
- 2021-03-15 fixed: Wild Streets (Titus) removed odd word write (Info)
- 2021-03-15 improved: Magic Marble (Sphinx) intro horizontal logo scrolling fixed (Info)
- 2021-03-15 new: Crown (Startbyte/Omegavision) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-03-15 improved: Barbarian (Psygnosis) (Psygnosis) 68000 quitkey, uses less chip memory, fixed extraneous sounds, new install script (Info)
- 2021-03-14 improved: Wild Streets (Titus) new imager, trainer added, 2nd button support added, new icon and script (Info)
- 2021-03-14 improved: Troddlers (Sales Curve) new imager, new install script (Info)
- 2021-03-14 improved: Paramax (Kingsoft) trainers added, second button support added, decruncher relocated, score saving added (Info)
- 2021-03-14 improved: King's Quest Enhanced (Sierra) reduced OS swaps when saving (Info)
- 2021-03-14 improved: Final Blow (Sales Curve) trainer added, 68000 quitkey, access fault fixed, high score saving added, new icons and script (Info)
