|Aminet-Uploads bis 20.03.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.03.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Roadshow_FR.lha comm/tcp 204K French catalogs for Roadshow
bastext.lha dev/basic 65K MOS Alternative petcat utility
cproto.lha dev/gcc 277K MOS Generate protos and convert d...
partcopy.lha disk/misc 18K 68k copy partitions from/to HD to...
tabbycontrol.lha driver/inp 23K 68k Tabby Graphics Tablet driver ...
Koules.lha game/actio 257K 68k Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
Koules_OS4.lha game/actio 240K OS4 Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
Koules-AROS.zip game/actio 225K x86 Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
KoulesMOS.lha game/actio 265K MOS Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
F1GP2021Carset.lha game/data 5K 2021 Carset for F1GP
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 3.3M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
OBSTMUI.lha game/misc 31K 68k openBOR GUI (MUI)
Galactica.lha game/wb 24K 68k Port of strategical Linux gam...
WildernessLoader.lha mods/8voic 105K Wilderness Loader 5ch by HKvalhe
PGLoader.lha mods/misc 71K Palace Gardens Loader 4ch by ...
GF4RSID6.zip pix/misc 88K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID7.zip pix/misc 82K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
aiostreams.lha util/batch 263K Stream video from major onlin...
GameB-Test.lha util/cli 16K 68k GameB Test
WarpWebPdt.lha util/dtype 288K WOS WebP image datatype V45.2
AmiSSL-4.8.lha util/libs 5.9M OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
