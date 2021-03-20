amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 Aminet-Uploads bis 20.03.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.03.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Roadshow_FR.lha          comm/tcp   204K      French catalogs for Roadshow
bastext.lha              dev/basic  65K   MOS Alternative petcat utility
cproto.lha               dev/gcc    277K  MOS Generate protos and convert d...
partcopy.lha             disk/misc  18K   68k copy partitions from/to HD to...
tabbycontrol.lha         driver/inp 23K   68k Tabby Graphics Tablet driver ...
Koules.lha               game/actio 257K  68k Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
Koules_OS4.lha           game/actio 240K  OS4 Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
Koules-AROS.zip          game/actio 225K  x86 Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
KoulesMOS.lha            game/actio 265K  MOS Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
F1GP2021Carset.lha       game/data  5K        2021 Carset for F1GP
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  3.3M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
OBSTMUI.lha              game/misc  31K   68k openBOR GUI (MUI)
Galactica.lha            game/wb    24K   68k Port of strategical Linux gam...
WildernessLoader.lha     mods/8voic 105K      Wilderness Loader 5ch by HKvalhe
PGLoader.lha             mods/misc  71K       Palace Gardens Loader 4ch by ...
GF4RSID6.zip             pix/misc   88K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID7.zip             pix/misc   82K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
aiostreams.lha           util/batch 263K      Stream video from major onlin...
GameB-Test.lha           util/cli   16K   68k GameB Test
WarpWebPdt.lha           util/dtype 288K  WOS WebP image datatype V45.2
AmiSSL-4.8.lha           util/libs  5.9M  OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
(snx)

[Meldung: 21. Mär. 2021, 08:05] [Kommentare: 0]
