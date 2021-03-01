amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
28.Mär.2021
Amigaworld.net (Webseite)


 AmigaOS 4: Enhancer Software 2
Das AmigaOS-4.1-Ergänzungspaket "Enhancer Software" von A-EON Technology wurde heute in der Version 2 veröffentlicht. Kunden, die das "Enhancer Software Graphics Update" erworben haben, erhalten die Software-Sammlung über das Updater-Utility kostenlos, für Erstkunden ist die digitale Variante Kundenangaben zufolge für rund 120 USD im Amistore zu haben.

Die Neuerungen umfassen u.a. das hardware-beschleunigte Videodekodieren auf Radeon-Polaris-Grafikkarten, eine Erweiterung der OpenGLES-2-Bibliothek, die Konfiguration der Energiesparoptionen bei Radeon-Grafikkarten der Generationen Southern Islands/Oland und Polaris, ein Kompressionsprogramm für gängige Archivformate und weitere Datatypes.

New features:
  • Video Acceleration Library has been added to support hardware video decoding on Radeon Polaris cards
  • Warp3D Nova has been updated to support the new Video Acceleration library as well as many important improvements and bug fixes
  • OpenGLES 2 library has been expanded with more functionality and bug fixes
  • SensorMaster library: a new hardware Sensor API for the first time on next generation systems
  • Power Prefs has been added to control the Power settings on Radeon Southern Islands/Oland and Polaris cards
  • Archiver tool has been added offering compression and unarchiving on major compressed archives
  • InfoWB commodity has been added providing volume information using PieChart Gadget and CRC32 information
  • MultiViewer: now supports new Toolbar gadget class with many updates and fixes implemented
  • MultiEdit: now supports new Toolbar gadget class with many updates and fixes implemented
  • Notifications (Ringhio): now supports modern slide in notification animations with a new library of alert sounds added. Many bug fixes implemented
  • Format: now displays volume capacity information using PieChart Gadget. Supports ListViewer, InfoData and ProgressBar gadget
  • Updater and AmiSphereServer: overhaul/rewrite of many functions with many bug fixes
  • Warp2D Library added
  • AK-Datatypes added: GIF, IFF-ILBM, PNG, TIFF
  • Sound Datatypes upgraded
  • Brand new Datatypes library
Bug-fixed components:
  • TuneNet
  • AmiPDF
  • Clock
  • X-Dock
  • Almost all of the Gadgets/Classes
Changes by category:
  • Classes
    • Anim Gadget v53.7 (updated)
    • InfoData Class v53.3 (updated)
    • InfoWindow Class v53.10 (updated)
    • ListViewer Gadget v53.31 (updated)
    • OptionButton Gadget v53.2 (updated)
    • TickBox Gadget v53.13 (updated)
    • ToolBar Gadget v53.6 (updated)
    • Select Gadget v53.7 (updated)
    • SliderBar Gadget v53.22 (updated)
  • Commands
    • AddDatatypes v54.5 (added)
    • Assign v54.2 (added)
    • Copy v54.5 (added)
    • Dir v54.1 (added)
    • List v54.6 (added)
    • MakeDir v54.7 (added)
    • Version v54.8 (added)
  • Commodities
    • Clipviewer v1.12 (updated)
    • InfoWB v53.23 (added)
  • Datatypes
    • AK-GIF v54.14 (added)
    • AK-ILBM v54.14 (added)
    • AK-JFIF v54.15 (added)
    • AK-PNG v54.15 (added)
    • AK-TIFF v54.17 (added)
    • MOD v54.3 (updated)
    • MPEGA v54.10 (updated)
    • Sound v54.10 (updated)
    • WAV v54.10 (updated)
  • Devices
    • A1222 AHI sound driver v6.3 (added)
    • A1222 ethernet device v1.2 (added)
    • HDAudio AHI sound driver v6.23 (added)
    • OxygenHD AHI sound driver v4.1 (added)
    • USBADM8511 device v53.11 (added)
    • X5000 ethernet device v52.6 (added)
  • Kickstart
    • RadeonHD v3.6 (updated)
    • RadeonRX v2.4 (added)
  • L
    • SSH2-Handler v53.12 (added)
  • Libraries
    • Clipview Library v1.12 (updated)
    • Codesets Library v6.21 (updated)
    • Datatypes Library v54.11 (added)
    • Filesysbox Library v54.8 (added)
    • LZMA Library v53.7 (added)
    • OGLES 2.0 library v3.1 (updated)
    • RadeonRX Driver Video Library v1.4 (added)
    • VA Library v1.4 (added)
    • Warp2D Library v1.3 (added)
    • Warp3D Nova Library v1.83 (updated)
    • Warp3D Nova GCN Library v1.83 (updated)
    • Warp3D Nova SI Library v1.83 (updated)
    • Zip Library v53.12 (updated)
  • Preferences
    • AmiSphere Preferences v53.35 (updated)
    • Notification Preferences v54.3 (updated)
    • Sound Preferences v53.26 (updated)
    • Time Preferences v53.21 (updated)
  • System
    • AmiSphereServer v53.38 (updated)
    • Format v54.0 (updated)
    • NotificationServer v54.3 (updated)
    • Updater v53.73 (updated)
  • Utilities
    • AmiPDF v1.42 (updated)
    • Archiver v53.17 (added)
    • MultiEdit v2.9 (updated)
    • MultiViewer v3.7 (updated)
    • TuneNet v2.13 (updated)
    • X-Dock updated to v2.43 (updated)
(snx)

[Meldung: 28. Mär. 2021, 20:29] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2021 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.