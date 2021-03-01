AmigaOS 4: Enhancer Software 2

Das AmigaOS-4.1-Ergänzungspaket "Enhancer Software" von A-EON Technology wurde heute in der Version 2 veröffentlicht. Kunden, die das "Enhancer Software Graphics Update" erworben haben, erhalten die Software-Sammlung über das Updater-Utility kostenlos, für Erstkunden ist die digitale Variante Kundenangaben zufolge für rund 120 USD im Amistore zu haben.



Die Neuerungen umfassen u.a. das hardware-beschleunigte Videodekodieren auf Radeon-Polaris-Grafikkarten, eine Erweiterung der OpenGLES-2-Bibliothek, die Konfiguration der Energiesparoptionen bei Radeon-Grafikkarten der Generationen Southern Islands/Oland und Polaris, ein Kompressionsprogramm für gängige Archivformate und weitere Datatypes.



New features: Video Acceleration Library has been added to support hardware video decoding on Radeon Polaris cards

Warp3D Nova has been updated to support the new Video Acceleration library as well as many important improvements and bug fixes

OpenGLES 2 library has been expanded with more functionality and bug fixes

SensorMaster library: a new hardware Sensor API for the first time on next generation systems

Power Prefs has been added to control the Power settings on Radeon Southern Islands/Oland and Polaris cards

Archiver tool has been added offering compression and unarchiving on major compressed archives

InfoWB commodity has been added providing volume information using PieChart Gadget and CRC32 information

MultiViewer: now supports new Toolbar gadget class with many updates and fixes implemented

MultiEdit: now supports new Toolbar gadget class with many updates and fixes implemented

Notifications (Ringhio): now supports modern slide in notification animations with a new library of alert sounds added. Many bug fixes implemented

Format: now displays volume capacity information using PieChart Gadget. Supports ListViewer, InfoData and ProgressBar gadget

Updater and AmiSphereServer: overhaul/rewrite of many functions with many bug fixes

Warp2D Library added

AK-Datatypes added: GIF, IFF-ILBM, PNG, TIFF

Sound Datatypes upgraded

Brand new Datatypes library Bug-fixed components: TuneNet

AmiPDF

Clock

X-Dock

Almost all of the Gadgets/Classes Changes by category: Classes

Anim Gadget v53.7 (updated)



InfoData Class v53.3 (updated)



InfoWindow Class v53.10 (updated)



ListViewer Gadget v53.31 (updated)



OptionButton Gadget v53.2 (updated)



TickBox Gadget v53.13 (updated)



ToolBar Gadget v53.6 (updated)



Select Gadget v53.7 (updated)



SliderBar Gadget v53.22 (updated)

Commands

AddDatatypes v54.5 (added)



Assign v54.2 (added)



Copy v54.5 (added)



Dir v54.1 (added)



List v54.6 (added)



MakeDir v54.7 (added)



Version v54.8 (added)

Commodities

Clipviewer v1.12 (updated)



InfoWB v53.23 (added)

Datatypes

AK-GIF v54.14 (added)



AK-ILBM v54.14 (added)



AK-JFIF v54.15 (added)



AK-PNG v54.15 (added)



AK-TIFF v54.17 (added)



MOD v54.3 (updated)



MPEGA v54.10 (updated)



Sound v54.10 (updated)



WAV v54.10 (updated)

Devices

A1222 AHI sound driver v6.3 (added)



A1222 ethernet device v1.2 (added)



HDAudio AHI sound driver v6.23 (added)



OxygenHD AHI sound driver v4.1 (added)



USBADM8511 device v53.11 (added)



X5000 ethernet device v52.6 (added)

Kickstart

RadeonHD v3.6 (updated)



RadeonRX v2.4 (added)

L

SSH2-Handler v53.12 (added)

Libraries

Clipview Library v1.12 (updated)



Codesets Library v6.21 (updated)



Datatypes Library v54.11 (added)



Filesysbox Library v54.8 (added)



LZMA Library v53.7 (added)



OGLES 2.0 library v3.1 (updated)



RadeonRX Driver Video Library v1.4 (added)



VA Library v1.4 (added)



Warp2D Library v1.3 (added)



Warp3D Nova Library v1.83 (updated)



Warp3D Nova GCN Library v1.83 (updated)



Warp3D Nova SI Library v1.83 (updated)



Zip Library v53.12 (updated)

Preferences

AmiSphere Preferences v53.35 (updated)



Notification Preferences v54.3 (updated)



Sound Preferences v53.26 (updated)



Time Preferences v53.21 (updated)

System

AmiSphereServer v53.38 (updated)



Format v54.0 (updated)



NotificationServer v54.3 (updated)



Updater v53.73 (updated)

Utilities

AmiPDF v1.42 (updated)



Archiver v53.17 (added)



MultiEdit v2.9 (updated)



MultiViewer v3.7 (updated)



TuneNet v2.13 (updated)



X-Dock updated to v2.43 (updated) (snx)



[Meldung: 28. Mär. 2021, 20:29] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

