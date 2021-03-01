|28.Mär.2021
Amigaworld.net (Webseite)
|AmigaOS 4: Enhancer Software 2
Das AmigaOS-4.1-Ergänzungspaket "Enhancer Software" von A-EON Technology wurde heute in der Version 2 veröffentlicht. Kunden, die das "Enhancer Software Graphics Update" erworben haben, erhalten die Software-Sammlung über das Updater-Utility kostenlos, für Erstkunden ist die digitale Variante Kundenangaben zufolge für rund 120 USD im Amistore zu haben.
Die Neuerungen umfassen u.a. das hardware-beschleunigte Videodekodieren auf Radeon-Polaris-Grafikkarten, eine Erweiterung der OpenGLES-2-Bibliothek, die Konfiguration der Energiesparoptionen bei Radeon-Grafikkarten der Generationen Southern Islands/Oland und Polaris, ein Kompressionsprogramm für gängige Archivformate und weitere Datatypes.
New features:
Bug-fixed components:
- Video Acceleration Library has been added to support hardware video decoding on Radeon Polaris cards
- Warp3D Nova has been updated to support the new Video Acceleration library as well as many important improvements and bug fixes
- OpenGLES 2 library has been expanded with more functionality and bug fixes
- SensorMaster library: a new hardware Sensor API for the first time on next generation systems
- Power Prefs has been added to control the Power settings on Radeon Southern Islands/Oland and Polaris cards
- Archiver tool has been added offering compression and unarchiving on major compressed archives
- InfoWB commodity has been added providing volume information using PieChart Gadget and CRC32 information
- MultiViewer: now supports new Toolbar gadget class with many updates and fixes implemented
- MultiEdit: now supports new Toolbar gadget class with many updates and fixes implemented
- Notifications (Ringhio): now supports modern slide in notification animations with a new library of alert sounds added. Many bug fixes implemented
- Format: now displays volume capacity information using PieChart Gadget. Supports ListViewer, InfoData and ProgressBar gadget
- Updater and AmiSphereServer: overhaul/rewrite of many functions with many bug fixes
- Warp2D Library added
- AK-Datatypes added: GIF, IFF-ILBM, PNG, TIFF
- Sound Datatypes upgraded
- Brand new Datatypes library
Changes by category:
- TuneNet
- AmiPDF
- Clock
- X-Dock
- Almost all of the Gadgets/Classes
(snx)
- Classes
- Anim Gadget v53.7 (updated)
- InfoData Class v53.3 (updated)
- InfoWindow Class v53.10 (updated)
- ListViewer Gadget v53.31 (updated)
- OptionButton Gadget v53.2 (updated)
- TickBox Gadget v53.13 (updated)
- ToolBar Gadget v53.6 (updated)
- Select Gadget v53.7 (updated)
- SliderBar Gadget v53.22 (updated)
- Commands
- AddDatatypes v54.5 (added)
- Assign v54.2 (added)
- Copy v54.5 (added)
- Dir v54.1 (added)
- List v54.6 (added)
- MakeDir v54.7 (added)
- Version v54.8 (added)
- Commodities
- Clipviewer v1.12 (updated)
- InfoWB v53.23 (added)
- Datatypes
- AK-GIF v54.14 (added)
- AK-ILBM v54.14 (added)
- AK-JFIF v54.15 (added)
- AK-PNG v54.15 (added)
- AK-TIFF v54.17 (added)
- MOD v54.3 (updated)
- MPEGA v54.10 (updated)
- Sound v54.10 (updated)
- WAV v54.10 (updated)
- Devices
- A1222 AHI sound driver v6.3 (added)
- A1222 ethernet device v1.2 (added)
- HDAudio AHI sound driver v6.23 (added)
- OxygenHD AHI sound driver v4.1 (added)
- USBADM8511 device v53.11 (added)
- X5000 ethernet device v52.6 (added)
- Kickstart
- RadeonHD v3.6 (updated)
- RadeonRX v2.4 (added)
- L
- SSH2-Handler v53.12 (added)
- Libraries
- Clipview Library v1.12 (updated)
- Codesets Library v6.21 (updated)
- Datatypes Library v54.11 (added)
- Filesysbox Library v54.8 (added)
- LZMA Library v53.7 (added)
- OGLES 2.0 library v3.1 (updated)
- RadeonRX Driver Video Library v1.4 (added)
- VA Library v1.4 (added)
- Warp2D Library v1.3 (added)
- Warp3D Nova Library v1.83 (updated)
- Warp3D Nova GCN Library v1.83 (updated)
- Warp3D Nova SI Library v1.83 (updated)
- Zip Library v53.12 (updated)
- Preferences
- AmiSphere Preferences v53.35 (updated)
- Notification Preferences v54.3 (updated)
- Sound Preferences v53.26 (updated)
- Time Preferences v53.21 (updated)
- System
- AmiSphereServer v53.38 (updated)
- Format v54.0 (updated)
- NotificationServer v54.3 (updated)
- Updater v53.73 (updated)
- Utilities
- AmiPDF v1.42 (updated)
- Archiver v53.17 (added)
- MultiEdit v2.9 (updated)
- MultiViewer v3.7 (updated)
- TuneNet v2.13 (updated)
- X-Dock updated to v2.43 (updated)
[Meldung: 28. Mär. 2021, 20:29] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]