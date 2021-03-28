|04.Apr.2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 03.04.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 03.04.2021 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2021-04-01 improved: Test Drive 2 - The Duel (Accolade) added keyboard controls, trainer added (Info)
- 2021-04-01 improved: Cyberblast (Innerprise) interrupts fixed, new imager, uses fast memory, saving highscores, trainer, manual and icon added (Info, Image)
- 2021-03-31 improved: Gauntlet 2 (Atari/U.S.Gold) new imager, splash window options, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added (Info)
- 2021-03-30 improved: R-Type (Rainbow Arts) splash options enhanced (Info, Image)
- 2021-03-30 improved: R-Type 2 (Activision) blitter waits added, speed adjustment (Info)
- 2021-03-30 improved: Nightdawn (Magic Bytes) new imager, splash window options added, manual and icon added, new install script (Info)
- 2021-03-29 improved: R-Type (Rainbow Arts) new imager, 68000 quitkey, trainer and icon added (Info, Image)
- 2021-03-29 improved: Dr. Cube's Magic Lands (Scienide) level 13 crash fixed, trainer and manual added (Info, Image)
- 2021-03-29 improved: Disc (Loriciel) uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey, supports another version (Info)
- 2021-03-28 improved: Tom And Jerry (Magic Bytes) logo animation restored, uses less memory (Info)
- 2021-03-28 improved: Tom And Jerry: Hunting High And Low (Magic Bytes) logo animation restored, uses less memory (Info)
- 2021-03-28 new: Sci-Fi (Light Source) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-03-28 improved: Legend Of Kyrandia (Westwood Studios) supports more versions, 68000 quitkey, quit menu fixed, uses less chip memory, new install script (Info)
- 2021-03-28 improved: King's Quest 2 (Sierra) rewritten to use real files, 3 versions supported (Info)
