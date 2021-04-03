|04.Apr.2021
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 03.04.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.04.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amigaamp3.lha aud/pla 2Mb 4.1 Multi format audio player with GUI
drawing_dt.lha dat/ima 215kb 4.0 Structured art superclass + DR2D...
warpjpegdt.lha dat/ima 331kb 4.0 JFIF-JPEG datatype V45.15
warppngdt.lha dat/ima 160kb 4.0 PNG image datatype V45.23
warptiffdt.lha dat/ima 546kb 4.0 TIFF and BigTIFF image datatype ...
warpwebpdt.lha dat/ima 288kb 4.0 WebP image datatype V45.2
amiread_no1.lha dem/mag 128Mb 4.0 Polish magazine
oo.lha dev/lib 1Mb 4.1 Bring easier programming to C an...
hdaudio_ahi.lha dri/aud 105kb 4.1 Generic HD audio driver for Amig...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
dmagnetic.lha gam/adv 3Mb 4.0 Interpreter for Magnetic Scroll ...
donkeykong.lha gam/mis 4Mb 4.0 LCD game conversion
gunfight.lha gam/mis 5Mb 4.0 2 player western game
runaway.lha gam/mis 3Mb 4.0 LCD game conversion
citygenerator.lha gam/uti 88kb 4.1 Fantasy city population generator
flashmandelng_os4.lha gra/mis 11Mb 4.0 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
shaderjoy.lha gra/vie 4Mb 4.1 Display fragment shaders
amissl.lha lib/mis 6Mb 4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
omanko.lha net/mis 2Mb 4.0 web tool made to get the MD5 and...
zitaftpserver.lha net/ser 11Mb 4.1 A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
ign-addon-ods.lha off/spr 207kb 4.1 ignition addon for access ods-files
ignition.lha off/spr 5Mb 4.1 A modern spreadsheet
uhctools.lha uti/mis 39kb 4.0 UHC Tools installer
alignwindows.lha uti/wor 20kb 4.1 Workbench tool to stack windows
assignview.lha uti/wor 30kb 4.0 A simple tool to list all curren...
hexview.lha uti/wor 20kb 4.0 A utility to view a file in a he...
taskview.lha uti/wor 20kb 4.1 View currently running tasks
wbkillwin.lha uti/wor 13kb 4.0 An interactive program to kill w...
[Meldung: 04. Apr. 2021, 07:24]
