04.Apr.2021



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 03.04.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.04.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amigaamp3.lha            aud/pla 2Mb   4.1 Multi format audio player with GUI
drawing_dt.lha           dat/ima 215kb 4.0 Structured art superclass + DR2D...
warpjpegdt.lha           dat/ima 331kb 4.0 JFIF-JPEG datatype V45.15
warppngdt.lha            dat/ima 160kb 4.0 PNG image datatype V45.23
warptiffdt.lha           dat/ima 546kb 4.0 TIFF and BigTIFF image datatype ...
warpwebpdt.lha           dat/ima 288kb 4.0 WebP image datatype V45.2
amiread_no1.lha          dem/mag 128Mb 4.0 Polish magazine
oo.lha                   dev/lib 1Mb   4.1 Bring easier programming to C an...
hdaudio_ahi.lha          dri/aud 105kb 4.1 Generic HD audio driver for Amig...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 5Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
dmagnetic.lha            gam/adv 3Mb   4.0 Interpreter for Magnetic Scroll ...
donkeykong.lha           gam/mis 4Mb   4.0 LCD game conversion
gunfight.lha             gam/mis 5Mb   4.0 2 player western game
runaway.lha              gam/mis 3Mb   4.0 LCD game conversion
citygenerator.lha        gam/uti 88kb  4.1 Fantasy city population generator
flashmandelng_os4.lha    gra/mis 11Mb  4.0 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
shaderjoy.lha            gra/vie 4Mb   4.1 Display fragment shaders
amissl.lha               lib/mis 6Mb   4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
omanko.lha               net/mis 2Mb   4.0 web tool made to get the MD5 and...
zitaftpserver.lha        net/ser 11Mb  4.1 A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
ign-addon-ods.lha        off/spr 207kb 4.1 ignition addon for access ods-files
ignition.lha             off/spr 5Mb   4.1 A modern spreadsheet
uhctools.lha             uti/mis 39kb  4.0 UHC Tools installer
alignwindows.lha         uti/wor 20kb  4.1 Workbench tool to stack windows
assignview.lha           uti/wor 30kb  4.0 A simple tool to list all curren...
hexview.lha              uti/wor 20kb  4.0 A utility to view a file in a he...
taskview.lha             uti/wor 20kb  4.1 View currently running tasks
wbkillwin.lha            uti/wor 13kb  4.0 An interactive program to kill w...
(snx)

[Meldung: 04. Apr. 2021, 07:24] [Kommentare: 0]
