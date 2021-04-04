|11.Apr.2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 10.04.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 10.04.2021 hinzugefügt:
- 2021-04-09 updated: Team Suzuki (Gremlin) patch reworked, real files used, timing fixed, disk requests removed, source code included (Info)
- 2021-04-08 improved: Globulus (Innerprise) supports another version (Info)
- 2021-04-08 updated: Universal Warrior (Zeppelin Games) patch reworked, RawDIC imager, blitter waits added, replayer problems fixed, source code included (Info, Image)
- 2021-04-08 improved: Sword of Sodan (Discovery Software) new imager, trainer enhanced, manual, solution and icon added, new install script (Info, Image)
- 2021-04-07 improved: Turrican (Factor 5/Rainbow Arts) joypad controls and trainer added (Info)
- 2021-04-07 improved: Globulus (Innerprise) new imager, SMC removed, trainer added, new icon and install script (Info)
- 2021-04-06 improved: Big Business (Magic Bytes) supports another version (Info)
- 2021-04-06 improved: Legend of the Lost (Impressions) supports another version (Info)
- 2021-04-06 new: Veteran (Paradox) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-06 improved: Innocent Until Caught (Psygnosis) support for Italian version added (Info)
- 2021-04-05 improved: Beastlord (Grandslam) typo in splash screen fixed, WHDLoad v17+ features used, memory requirements changed from 1 MB chip to 512k/512k, problem in keyboard interrupt fixed (Info)
- 2021-04-05 improved: Ikari Warriors (Elite) NTSC compatible timing fix (Info)
- 2021-04-05 improved: The Quest For The Time Bird / Auf der Suche nach dem Vogel der Zeit / La quête de l'oiseau du temps (Infogrames) uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey (Info)
- 2021-04-05 improved: Full Contact (Team 17) supports another version, music fixed, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added (Info)
- 2021-04-05 improved: Drakkhen (Infogrames) uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey (Info)
- 2021-04-05 improved: Dragon Fighter (Idea) uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey (Info)
- 2021-04-05 new: Down At The Trolls / Realm Of the Trolls (U.S. Gold/Rainbow Arts) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-05 improved: Carlos (Microïds) music tempo fixed, made 68000 compatible (Info)
- 2021-04-05 improved: Beavers (Grandslam) support for CD32 version added, new imager, 68000 quitkey, trainer added, manual and icons added (Info)
- 2021-04-05 improved: Miami Chase (Code Masters/Team 17) hidden feature to skip intro (added in V1.2) can now be selected in the WHDLoad splash screen (Info)
- 2021-04-05 improved: Tom And Jerry (Magic Bytes) missing music & sounds fixed, skip logo anim added, manual and icons added (Info)
- 2021-04-05 improved: Tom And Jerry: Hunting High And Low (Magic Bytes) missing music & sounds fixed, skip logo anim added, manual and icons added (Info)
- 2021-04-05 improved: Master Blazer (Rainbow Arts) new imager, decruncher relocated, 68000 quitkey, new install script, manual and icons added (Info)
- 2021-04-05 improved: Cyberblast (Innerprise) trainer fixed, music replay improved (Info, Image)
- 2021-04-05 improved: Battle Ships (Elite) another version supported, new imager, manual and icons added (Info)
- 2021-04-05 improved: Legend of the Sword (Rainbird) protection check disabled (Info)
- 2021-04-05 new: Inviyya demo (Tigerskunk) done by Psygore (Info, Image)
- 2021-04-04 fixed: Armour Geddon (Psygnosis) game over sequence patched (game needs to be reinstalled), RawDIC imager, disk accesses removed, new install script (Info)
