11.Apr.2021



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 10.04.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.04.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
drawing_dt.lha           dat/ima 379kb 4.0 Vector superclass + DR2D/SVG Dat...
jansson_library.lha      dev/lib 215kb 4.0 A native library for manipulatin...
egalaxtouchusbfd.lha     dri/inp 45kb  4.1 USB driver for eGalax touchscree...
itmtouchusbfd.lha        dri/inp 44kb  4.1 USB driver for ITM touchscreen c...
touchdevice.lha          dri/inp 45kb  4.1 Device API for touch devices
wavesharetouchusbfd.lha  dri/inp 44kb  4.1 USB driver for waveshare touchsc...
uaegfxforos4.lha         dri/vid 5kb   4.0 UAEGfx/UltraHD for UAE/OS4 V1.1
wormwars.lha             gam/act 1Mb   4.0 Advanced snake game
basque.lha               gam/mis 11Mb  4.1 Basque is a cross-platform top-d...
videothumbnailer.lha     gra/ico 3Mb   4.1 A Hollywood Programm to create t...
touchbench.lha           uti/mis 58kb  4.1 Mouse emulator for touchscreens
touchprefs.lha           uti/mis 57kb  4.1 Settings editor for touch.device
zapperng.lha             uti/wor 59kb  4.0 Change the behaviour of the zoom...
[Meldung: 11. Apr. 2021, 08:38]
