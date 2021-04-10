|11.Apr.2021
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 10.04.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.04.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
drawing_dt.lha dat/ima 379kb 4.0 Vector superclass + DR2D/SVG Dat...
jansson_library.lha dev/lib 215kb 4.0 A native library for manipulatin...
egalaxtouchusbfd.lha dri/inp 45kb 4.1 USB driver for eGalax touchscree...
itmtouchusbfd.lha dri/inp 44kb 4.1 USB driver for ITM touchscreen c...
touchdevice.lha dri/inp 45kb 4.1 Device API for touch devices
wavesharetouchusbfd.lha dri/inp 44kb 4.1 USB driver for waveshare touchsc...
uaegfxforos4.lha dri/vid 5kb 4.0 UAEGfx/UltraHD for UAE/OS4 V1.1
wormwars.lha gam/act 1Mb 4.0 Advanced snake game
basque.lha gam/mis 11Mb 4.1 Basque is a cross-platform top-d...
videothumbnailer.lha gra/ico 3Mb 4.1 A Hollywood Programm to create t...
touchbench.lha uti/mis 58kb 4.1 Mouse emulator for touchscreens
touchprefs.lha uti/mis 57kb 4.1 Settings editor for touch.device
zapperng.lha uti/wor 59kb 4.0 Change the behaviour of the zoom...
(snx)
[Meldung: 11. Apr. 2021, 08:38] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]