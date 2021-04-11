|18.Apr.2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 17.04.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 17.04.2021 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2021-04-17 improved: Globdule (Psygnosis) level skip trainer added, rolled back complete skip of protection screen (Info)
- 2021-04-17 improved: Weird Dreams (Rainbird) crash on 68000 fixed, trainer added, QuitKey support for 68000 added, manual & solution added, new install script (Info)
- 2021-04-17 improved: Myth (System 3) uses only 512k chipmem and code relocated in fastmem, full joypad controls, changed delay loop to avoid lockup on game over (Info)
- 2021-04-17 improved: Jumping Jack Son (Infogrames) kickemu used instead of OSEmu, trainers added, QuitKey support added for 68000, manual and hints included, new install script (Info, Image)
- 2021-04-17 improved: Grand Monster Slam (Rainbow Arts) readme file fixed, old Slave file removed from install package (Info)
- 2021-04-17 new: Fire! (New deal Productions) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-17 updated: Fallen Angel (Emerald Software Ltd) version check added, readme file updated, new install script (Info)
- 2021-04-17 improved: Black Lamp (Firebird) RawDIC imager updated, red border screen color replaced by black, trainer added, QuitKey support for 68000, new install script (Info)
- 2021-04-16 improved: Grand Monster Slam (Rainbow Arts) new imager, supports another version, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added (Info)
- 2021-04-14 improved: Tennis Cup 2 (Loriciel) uses less memory, stack relocated, new install script (Info)
- 2021-04-14 new: Spidertronic (ERE) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-14 new: Minos (Turtle Byte) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-14 new: Dal'X (Mediagogo) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-14 new: Charon 5 (Mindware) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-14 improved: The Moochies (Breadline) patch adapted to work with 512k chip memory, 68000 quitkey support, byte write to volume register fixed, Bplcon0 color bit fix (Info)
- 2021-04-14 improved: The Munsters (Tiger Developments/Teque) WHDLoad v17+ features used, 68000 quitkey support (Info)
- 2021-04-13 improved: The Munsters (Tiger Developments/Teque) chip memory requirements reduced to 512k, out of bounds blit fixed (Info)
- 2021-04-13 updated: APB (Tengen) patch reworked, all supported versions use real files (game has to be reinstalled), 68000 quitkey support, much simpler Atari ST palette brightness fix, source code included, new install script (Info)
- 2021-04-12 improved: Our Definition of a Boombastic Demo Style (Rebels) option to disable blitter wait patches added (Info, Image)
- 2021-04-12 improved: Mad Professor Mariarti (Krisalis) music problems fixed (Info)
- 2021-04-12 new: Inviyya (Tigerskunk) done by Psygore (Info, Image)
- 2021-04-12 new: Sky Fighter (Rainbow Arts) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-12 new: Sky Blaster (reLINE) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-12 improved: Pinball Dreams (Digital Illusions) uses less chip memory (512K instead of 1MB) (Info)
- 2021-04-12 improved: Mystical (Infogrames) uses less chip memory, stack relocated in fast memory, some accesses fault fixed, trainers aded, new install script (Info)
- 2021-04-12 improved: Down At The Trolls / Realm Of the Trolls (U.S. Gold/Rainbow Arts) another version supported (Info)
- 2021-04-12 improved: Battle Ships (Elite) another version supported (Info)
- 2021-04-11 improved: Blazing Thunder (Hi-Tec Software) patch for main game corrected, title music is now replayed, lowpass filter access in slave removed, replayer code for title tune fixed (Info)
[Meldung: 18. Apr. 2021, 08:29]
