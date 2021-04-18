|25.Apr.2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 24.04.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 24.04.2021 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2021-04-24 improved: Space Quest Enhanced (Sierra) made saving 68000 compatible, MT32 support added (Info)
- 2021-04-24 new: Peter Pan (Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-24 new: The Jungle Book (Cedic-Nathan) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-24 improved: Hero Quest 2 (Gremlin) supports another version, title, quit and music fixed (Info)
- 2021-04-24 new: European Space Simulator (Tomahawk) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-23 new: Wild Life (New Deal Productions) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-23 improved: Tiny Galaga (pink^abyss) new icon (Info)
- 2021-04-23 improved: Theme Park (Bullfrog) support for CD32 version added, some bugs fixed (Info)
- 2021-04-23 new: Skidoo (Tomahawk/Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-23 new: Paris Dakar 1990 (Tomahawk/Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-21 improved: Trivial Pursuit (Domark) 68000 quitkey, uses less chip memory, new install script (Info)
- 2021-04-21 improved: Trivial Pursuit Genus 2 () more versions supported, buttonwait added, 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2021-04-21 improved: Ruffian (Ruffian Software) new imager, trainer added, joypad support added, 68000 quitkey (Info)
- 2021-04-21 fixed: Murders in Space (Infogrames) missing empty save disk named included (Info)
- 2021-04-21 improved: Mortville Manor / Der Landsitz von Mortville / Le Manoir de Mortvielle (Lankhor) uses less memory, 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2021-04-21 improved: Metal Law (New Bits on the Ram) new imager, trainer added, joypad support added, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added (Info)
- 2021-04-21 improved: California Games (Epyx/Westwood Associates) uses fast memory now, fixed problems on 68000/10 (Info)
- 2021-04-21 improved: Another World / Out of this World (Delphine Software) fixed support for another french version (Info)
- 2021-04-18 improved: The Three Stooges (Cinemaware) supports another version, uses files, less memory used, 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2021-04-18 improved: Weird Dreams (Rainbird) uses less memory (Info)
- 2021-04-18 improved: Globdule (Psygnosis) uses less memory (Info)
- 2021-04-18 improved: Another World / Out of this World (Delphine Software) added joypad controls, added level codes and solution (Info)
- 2021-04-18 fixed: APB (Tengen) interrupt acknowledge problem fixed (Info)
- 2021-04-18 improved: Globulus (Innerprise) manual added (Info)
- 2021-04-18 improved: Hybris (Discovery Software) some another blitter waits added, CD³² joypad routine updated, custom4 option used to select screen mode, better RawDIC imager (Info)
