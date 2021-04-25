|02.Mai 2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 01.05.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 01.05.2021 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2021-05-01 improved: Carrier Command (Realtime Games/Rainbird) install script created and RawDIC used, 2 slaves version merged, interrupts fixed, quitkey supported for 68000, save games into files instead of disk image, manual, hints and strategy doc included (Info)
- 2021-05-01 improved: Final Countdown (Demonware/Global Software) slave uses latest kick13, manual protection removed, less chip memory needed, trainer added, new install script (Info)
- 2021-05-01 improved: Cool World (Ocean) first display of HighScore has been fixed (Info)
- 2021-05-01 improved: Black Lamp (Firebird) trainer enhanced (Info)
- 2021-05-01 updated: Blastar (Core Design) patch rewritten, graphics problems on fast machines fixed, option handling improved, lots of trainer options added, access faults fixed, delay for mission objective screens added, new install script (Info)
- 2021-05-01 improved: Picsou: Chasseur de Trésor (Coktel) support for Swedish version added (Info)
- 2021-05-01 improved: Lost Patrol (Ocean) Kick13 no longer needed, use less fast memory, QuitKey support for 68000 added (Info)
- 2021-05-01 new: La Bosse des Maths 6ème (Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-05-01 new: La Bosse des Maths 5ème (Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-05-01 fixed: Enigme A Oxford (Coktel) graphics.BltClear function call adding blitter waits instructions (Info)
- 2021-05-01 fixed: Balade Au Pays De Big Ben / Reise ins Land des Big Ben (Coktel) graphics.BltClear function call adding blitter waits instructions (Info)
- 2021-04-29 new: Wind In the Willows (LeisureLand) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-29 new: Picsou: Chasseur de Trésor (Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-29 new: Mewilo (Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-29 new: Little Red Riding Hood / Le Petit Chaperon Rouge (Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-29 new: Les Trois Petits Cochons S'Amusent (Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-29 new: La Bosse des Maths 4ème (Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-29 new: La Bosse des Maths 3ème (Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-29 new: Journey To The Center Of The Earth / Reise zum Mittelpunkt der Erde / Voyage Au Centre De La Terre (Chip) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-29 new: Intrigue A La Renaissance (Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-29 new: Indian Mission (Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-29 new: Enigme A Oxford (Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-29 new: Les Castors Juniors dans la Forêt (Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-29 new: Balade Au Pays De Big Ben / Reise ins Land des Big Ben (Coktel) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2021-04-25 improved: Tiny Galaga (pink^abyss) trainer added (Info)
- 2021-04-25 improved: BombX () trainer added, snoop bugs removed, fixed music (Info)
[Meldung: 02. Mai 2021, 08:59] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]