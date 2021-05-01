|02.Mai 2021
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 01.05.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.05.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
shaderjoy_pack.lha dem/mis 3Mb 4.1 A big pack of quality and tested...
oo.lha dev/lib 1Mb 4.1 Bring easier programming to C an...
translocale.lha dev/mis 2Mb 4.0 Localize your Hollywood program
hdaudio_ahi.lha dri/aud 116kb 4.1 Generic HD audio driver for Amig...
bingo.lha gam/boa 7Mb 4.0 Bingo Machine
desertedhouse.lha gam/mis 4Mb 4.0 Text adventure with GUI
donkeykong.lha gam/mis 4Mb 4.0 LCD game conversion
fireattack.lha gam/mis 3Mb 4.0 LCD game conversion
maluva.lha gam/mis 228kb 4.0 DAAD extension
runaway.lha gam/mis 3Mb 4.0 LCD game conversion
whack-a-trump.lha gam/mis 5Mb 4.0 Whack-a-mole type game
mce.lha gam/uti 4Mb 4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
flashmandelng.lha gra/mis 12Mb 4.0 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
shaderjoy.lha gra/vie 4Mb 4.1 Display fragment shaders
mediavault.lha net/mis 363kb 4.1 Discover online radio stations
kmailtombox.lha net/ser 1kb 4.0 Creates a MBox file from Kmail (...
zitaftpserver.lha net/ser 11Mb 4.1 A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
datevar.lha uti/mis 59kb 4.0 Displays date and time on WB tit...
reportplus.lha uti/mis 779kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
(snx)
[Meldung: 02. Mai 2021, 08:59] [Kommentare: 0]
