02.Mai 2021



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 01.05.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.05.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
shaderjoy_pack.lha       dem/mis 3Mb   4.1 A big pack of quality and tested...
oo.lha                   dev/lib 1Mb   4.1 Bring easier programming to C an...
translocale.lha          dev/mis 2Mb   4.0 Localize your Hollywood program
hdaudio_ahi.lha          dri/aud 116kb 4.1 Generic HD audio driver for Amig...
bingo.lha                gam/boa 7Mb   4.0 Bingo Machine
desertedhouse.lha        gam/mis 4Mb   4.0 Text adventure with GUI
donkeykong.lha           gam/mis 4Mb   4.0 LCD game conversion
fireattack.lha           gam/mis 3Mb   4.0 LCD game conversion
maluva.lha               gam/mis 228kb 4.0 DAAD extension
runaway.lha              gam/mis 3Mb   4.0 LCD game conversion
whack-a-trump.lha        gam/mis 5Mb   4.0 Whack-a-mole type game
mce.lha                  gam/uti 4Mb   4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
flashmandelng.lha        gra/mis 12Mb  4.0 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals ...
shaderjoy.lha            gra/vie 4Mb   4.1 Display fragment shaders
mediavault.lha           net/mis 363kb 4.1 Discover online radio stations
kmailtombox.lha          net/ser 1kb   4.0 Creates a MBox file from Kmail (...
zitaftpserver.lha        net/ser 11Mb  4.1 A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
datevar.lha              uti/mis 59kb  4.0 Displays date and time on WB tit...
reportplus.lha           uti/mis 779kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
(snx)

[Meldung: 02. Mai 2021, 08:59] [Kommentare: 0]
.