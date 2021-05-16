|23.Mai 2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 22.05.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 22.05.2021 hinzugefügt:
- 2021-05-22 updated: Insects in Space (Hewson) patch reworked, RawDIC imager, 68000 quitkey support, support for second fire button, source code included (Info)
- 2021-05-21 fixed: Antago (Art of Dreams) DMA wait and audio volume patched in intro, game doesn't lock after a party (Info)
- 2021-05-19 improved: Purple Saturn Day (Exxos) supports another version, protection better removed, uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey, manual added, new install script (Info)
- 2021-05-19 fixed: Lost Patrol (Ocean) handle second protection in NTSC release (Info)
- 2021-05-19 improved: Knightmare (Mindscape) 68000 quitkey fixed, manual added (Info)
- 2021-05-19 new: Germ Crazy (Electronic Zoo) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2021-05-18 improved: Blinkys Scary School (Zeppelin Games) required chip memory reduced to 512k, decruncher fixed to avoid accessing memory outside the 512k chip memory boundary, keyboard routine rewritten, 68000 quitkey support, WHDLoad v17+ features used, source code included (Info, Image)
- 2021-05-18 updated: Black Dawn Rebirth (Doublesided Games) video switch fixed, icon updated (Info)
- 2021-05-18 improved: Battle Toads (Mindscape) less chip memory used, trainer added, 68000 quitkey, new icon and install script (Info)
- 2021-05-17 fixed: Inviyya demo (Tigerskunk) address error fixed on 68000 (Info, Image)
- 2021-05-17 improved: Carrier Command (Realtime Games/Rainbird) supports another version (Info)
- 2021-05-17 improved: Race Drivin' (Domark) keyboard problem fixed (Info)
- 2021-05-16 improved: Race Drivin' (Domark) install reworked, new install script, DMA waits in replayer fixed, 68000 quitkey support, some more blitter waits added, WHDLoad v17+ features used, source code included (Info)
