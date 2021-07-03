amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
04.Jul.2021



 Aminet-Uploads bis 03.07.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.07.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
crash.i386-aros.lha      dev/debug  44K   x86 "Safely" crashes with purpose
DiskMimic.lha            disk/misc  97K   68k Mount disk image files e.g., ...
dsp3210.lha              driver/oth 282K  68k DSP 3210 drivers and tools
F1GP2021Carset.lha       game/data  13K       2021 Carset for F1GP
Chocolate_DOOM.lha       game/shoot 4.2M  68k Amiga port of Chocolate DOOM
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha      game/shoot 2.5M  68k Amiga port of Descent (DXX-Re...
ODAMEX_RTG.lha           game/shoot 19M   68k Amiga port of ODAMEX
FreeSynd_RTG.lha         game/strat 3.4M  68k Amiga port of Syndicate (Free...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.3M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.7M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.8M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
SampleZ.lha              mus/edit   133K  68k 16Bit HD-Edit Sample Editor
abcm2ps.i386-aros.lha    mus/misc   547K  x86 Convert music from ABC format...
abcm2ps.lha              mus/misc   554K  MOS Convert music tunes from ABC ...
ViNCEd.lha               util/shell 837K  68k ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TA...
(snx)

[Meldung: 04. Jul. 2021, 07:20] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2021 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.