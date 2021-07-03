|04.Jul.2021
|Aminet-Uploads bis 03.07.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.07.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
crash.i386-aros.lha dev/debug 44K x86 "Safely" crashes with purpose
DiskMimic.lha disk/misc 97K 68k Mount disk image files e.g., ...
dsp3210.lha driver/oth 282K 68k DSP 3210 drivers and tools
F1GP2021Carset.lha game/data 13K 2021 Carset for F1GP
Chocolate_DOOM.lha game/shoot 4.2M 68k Amiga port of Chocolate DOOM
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha game/shoot 2.5M 68k Amiga port of Descent (DXX-Re...
ODAMEX_RTG.lha game/shoot 19M 68k Amiga port of ODAMEX
FreeSynd_RTG.lha game/strat 3.4M 68k Amiga port of Syndicate (Free...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.3M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.7M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.8M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
SampleZ.lha mus/edit 133K 68k 16Bit HD-Edit Sample Editor
abcm2ps.i386-aros.lha mus/misc 547K x86 Convert music from ABC format...
abcm2ps.lha mus/misc 554K MOS Convert music tunes from ABC ...
ViNCEd.lha util/shell 837K 68k ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TA...
(snx)
