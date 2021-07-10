amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
11.Jul.2021



 Aminet-Uploads bis 10.07.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.07.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Spread.lha               biz/spread 41K   68k Spreadsheet (1988-01-30)
amigaXfer_win32.zip      comm/misc  12M       Easy GUI for Serial file/flop...
psxport-dev.lha          dev/misc   19K   68k PSXPort - developer kit
REDPILLGameCreator.lha   dev/misc   2.1M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
MaxReplayTest.lha        driver/aud 10K   68k Determine Paula's max. replay...
psxport-src.zip          driver/inp 221K      PSXPort - source code
psxport-user.lha         driver/inp 27K   68k PSXPort - user software
dsp3210.lha              driver/oth 284K  68k DSP 3210 drivers and tools
F1GP2021Carset.lha       game/data  13K       2021 Carset for F1GP
DTView2.lha              gfx/show   132K  68k Picture viewer for public scr...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.3M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.6M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.8M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.2M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
R2Z_68k.lha              misc/sci   1.6M  68k Test your reaction times
R2Z_AROS_intel.lha       misc/sci   1.9M  x86 Test your reaction times
R2Z_MorphOS.lha          misc/sci   1.8M  MOS Test your reaction times
R2Z_OS4.lha              misc/sci   2.1M  OS4 Test your reaction times
Lofoten.lha              mods/8voic 3.9M      Lofoten redone 16bit 5ch Road...
Riodejaneiro.lha         mods/8voic 3.6M      True 16-bit 6ch Brazilian Samba!
TextPaint098.lha         text/edit  40K   68k ANSI Screen Editor (1990-08-25)
Textra111.lha            text/edit  78K   68k GUI Text Editor w/ ARexx (199...
drawing_dt.lha           util/dtype 380K  OS4 Vector superclass + DR2D/SVG ...
ILBMdt.lha               util/dtype 51K   68k IFF ILBM picture datatype 47.4
GoShell.lha              util/shell 19K   68k tool for open Shell in full s...
perciman_68k.lha         util/wb    1.5M  68k manage contact and other info...
perciman_AROS.lha        util/wb    1.7M  x86 manage contact and other info...
perciman_MOS.lha         util/wb    1.6M  MOS manage contact and other info...
perciman_OS4.lha         util/wb    2.0M  OS4 manage contact and other info...
(snx)

[Meldung: 11. Jul. 2021, 06:47] [Kommentare: 0]
