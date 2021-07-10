|11.Jul.2021
|Aminet-Uploads bis 10.07.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.07.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Spread.lha biz/spread 41K 68k Spreadsheet (1988-01-30)
amigaXfer_win32.zip comm/misc 12M Easy GUI for Serial file/flop...
psxport-dev.lha dev/misc 19K 68k PSXPort - developer kit
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 2.1M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
MaxReplayTest.lha driver/aud 10K 68k Determine Paula's max. replay...
psxport-src.zip driver/inp 221K PSXPort - source code
psxport-user.lha driver/inp 27K 68k PSXPort - user software
dsp3210.lha driver/oth 284K 68k DSP 3210 drivers and tools
F1GP2021Carset.lha game/data 13K 2021 Carset for F1GP
DTView2.lha gfx/show 132K 68k Picture viewer for public scr...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.3M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.6M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.8M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.2M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
R2Z_68k.lha misc/sci 1.6M 68k Test your reaction times
R2Z_AROS_intel.lha misc/sci 1.9M x86 Test your reaction times
R2Z_MorphOS.lha misc/sci 1.8M MOS Test your reaction times
R2Z_OS4.lha misc/sci 2.1M OS4 Test your reaction times
Lofoten.lha mods/8voic 3.9M Lofoten redone 16bit 5ch Road...
Riodejaneiro.lha mods/8voic 3.6M True 16-bit 6ch Brazilian Samba!
TextPaint098.lha text/edit 40K 68k ANSI Screen Editor (1990-08-25)
Textra111.lha text/edit 78K 68k GUI Text Editor w/ ARexx (199...
drawing_dt.lha util/dtype 380K OS4 Vector superclass + DR2D/SVG ...
ILBMdt.lha util/dtype 51K 68k IFF ILBM picture datatype 47.4
GoShell.lha util/shell 19K 68k tool for open Shell in full s...
perciman_68k.lha util/wb 1.5M 68k manage contact and other info...
perciman_AROS.lha util/wb 1.7M x86 manage contact and other info...
perciman_MOS.lha util/wb 1.6M MOS manage contact and other info...
perciman_OS4.lha util/wb 2.0M OS4 manage contact and other info...
