|18.Jul.2021
|AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 17.07.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 17.07.2021 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
64tass.i386-aros.lha dev/cro 968kb Cross assembler targeting the 65xx
picasm-1.06.i386-aros.lha dev/cro 122kb PIC16F84 Assembler for the Amiga
extfatfs-53.3.i386-aros.lha dri/fil 78kb A free exFAT file system impleme...
ntfs3g-53.4.i386-aros.lha dri/fil 233kb A port of Tuxera's NTFS-3G ...
r2z_aros_intel.lha gam/mis 2Mb Test your reaction times
perciman_aros.lha off/mis 2Mb manage contact and other informa...
lemacs.i386-aros.lha uti/tex 188kb Enhanced MicroEMACS
(snx)
[Meldung: 18. Jul. 2021, 06:40] [Kommentare: 0]
