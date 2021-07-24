amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
25.Jul.2021



 Aminet-Uploads bis 24.07.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.07.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
HWP_RapaGUI.lha          dev/hwood  7.2M  MOS Cross-platform GUI toolkit fo...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha   dev/misc   2.1M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
dsp3210.lha              driver/oth 301K  68k DSP 3210 drivers and tools
MCE.lha                  game/edit  3.2M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  3.5M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  3.7M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.3M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.8M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.2M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
Ewy.lha                  mods/8voic 1.2M      EWY 16bit 5ch Amiga Piano Ballad
ASE2019_1.50.lha         text/edit  133K  68k Text editor
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha    text/edit  12M   x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha  text/edit  14M   OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha  text/edit  13M   MOS The ubiquitous text editor
ToolsMenu.lha            util/cdity 73K   68k Add tools to the Workbench To...
Alltests.zip             util/misc  14K   68k Automated Amiga Test Program
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  621K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  735K  MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  786K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
TestProgram.zip          util/misc  27K   68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   121K  x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   155K  MOS Commodore Installer replacement
(snx)

[Meldung: 25. Jul. 2021, 06:43]
