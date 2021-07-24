|25.Jul.2021
|Aminet-Uploads bis 24.07.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.07.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
HWP_RapaGUI.lha dev/hwood 7.2M MOS Cross-platform GUI toolkit fo...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 2.1M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
dsp3210.lha driver/oth 301K 68k DSP 3210 drivers and tools
MCE.lha game/edit 3.2M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 3.5M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 3.7M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.3M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.8M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.2M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
Ewy.lha mods/8voic 1.2M EWY 16bit 5ch Amiga Piano Ballad
ASE2019_1.50.lha text/edit 133K 68k Text editor
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha text/edit 12M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha text/edit 14M OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 13M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
ToolsMenu.lha util/cdity 73K 68k Add tools to the Workbench To...
Alltests.zip util/misc 14K 68k Automated Amiga Test Program
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 621K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 735K MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 786K OS4 Multipurpose utility
TestProgram.zip util/misc 27K 68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 121K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 155K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
(snx)
[Meldung: 25. Jul. 2021, 06:43] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]