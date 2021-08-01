amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

15.Aug.2021



 Web-Browser: IBrowse 2.5.5
Pressemitteilung:

IBrowse 2.5.5 ist jetzt zum Download verfügbar (OS4-Benutzer können stattdessen AmiUpdate verwenden). Dies ist eine Wartungsversion mit einem wichtigen Fix für einen Absturzfehler, der in 2.5.4 eingeführt wurde, zusammen mit Leistungsverbesserungen, dem Hinzufügen von Drittanbieter-Cookie-Blockierung und einigen anderen Fixes. Die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:
  • Updated Danish, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Spanish and Swedish catalog translations, by Niels Bache, Samir Hawamdeh, Kolbjørn Barmen, Mariusz Danilewicz, Javier de las Rivas and Pär Boberg respectively
  • Tweaked the installer to work around the broken Version command in A-EON's Enhancer Software
  • OS4: Fixed truncated multipart form submission, when any file upload elements were left blank (e.g. Gmail)
  • Fixed problems with the accept/reject from this server buttons not always working correctly in cookie action requesters
  • Added third-party and first-party cookie types to the information shown in cookie action requesters
  • Added AmigaOS 3.2 detection
  • Third-party cookies now detected and can be blocked using the security and/or URL prefs settings
  • Resumed downloads in the download manager didn't show the size, but now show the total expected complete size
  • Fixed corruption of auto resumed incomplete HTTP gzip encoded downloaded files
  • Fixed objects causing crashes, due to the previous changes in the 'iframe' code
  • Improved parsing speed of huge inline JavaScript sections
  • Don't bother to copy inline JavaScript into a buffer, if JavaScript is disabled, improving performance
  • Tweaked puddle size of one of the main memory pools, to improve performance
Dies ist das fünfte kostenlose Update für registrierte Benutzer von IBrowse 2.5. Benutzer von IBrowse 2.1-2.4 und 1.x können ein Upgrade auf IBrowse 2.5.5 über unseren Shop zu vergünstigten Preisen erwerben. (dr)

[Meldung: 15. Aug. 2021, 09:08] [Kommentare: 1 - 15. Aug. 2021, 16:45]
.
.