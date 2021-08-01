Web-Browser: IBrowse 2.5.5

15.Aug.2021









IBrowse 2.5.5 ist jetzt zum Download verfügbar (OS4-Benutzer können stattdessen AmiUpdate verwenden). Dies ist eine Wartungsversion mit einem wichtigen Fix für einen Absturzfehler, der in 2.5.4 eingeführt wurde, zusammen mit Leistungsverbesserungen, dem Hinzufügen von Drittanbieter-Cookie-Blockierung und einigen anderen Fixes. Die vollständige Liste der Änderungen: Updated Danish, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Spanish and Swedish catalog translations, by Niels Bache, Samir Hawamdeh, Kolbjørn Barmen, Mariusz Danilewicz, Javier de las Rivas and Pär Boberg respectively

Tweaked the installer to work around the broken Version command in A-EON's Enhancer Software

OS4: Fixed truncated multipart form submission, when any file upload elements were left blank (e.g. Gmail)

Fixed problems with the accept/reject from this server buttons not always working correctly in cookie action requesters

Added third-party and first-party cookie types to the information shown in cookie action requesters

Added AmigaOS 3.2 detection

Third-party cookies now detected and can be blocked using the security and/or URL prefs settings

Resumed downloads in the download manager didn't show the size, but now show the total expected complete size

Fixed corruption of auto resumed incomplete HTTP gzip encoded downloaded files

Fixed objects causing crashes, due to the previous changes in the 'iframe' code

Improved parsing speed of huge inline JavaScript sections

Don't bother to copy inline JavaScript into a buffer, if JavaScript is disabled, improving performance

Tweaked puddle size of one of the main memory pools, to improve performance Dies ist das fünfte kostenlose Update für registrierte Benutzer von IBrowse 2.5. Benutzer von IBrowse 2.1-2.4 und 1.x können ein Upgrade auf IBrowse 2.5.5 über unseren Shop zu vergünstigten Preisen erwerben. (dr)



