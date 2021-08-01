Web-Browser: IBrowse 2.5.5

|15.Aug.2021
Pressemitteilung:
IBrowse 2.5.5 ist jetzt zum Download verfügbar (OS4-Benutzer können stattdessen AmiUpdate verwenden). Dies ist eine Wartungsversion mit einem wichtigen Fix für einen Absturzfehler, der in 2.5.4 eingeführt wurde, zusammen mit Leistungsverbesserungen, dem Hinzufügen von Drittanbieter-Cookie-Blockierung und einigen anderen Fixes. Die vollständige Liste der Änderungen:
Dies ist das fünfte kostenlose Update für registrierte Benutzer von IBrowse 2.5. Benutzer von IBrowse 2.1-2.4 und 1.x können ein Upgrade auf IBrowse 2.5.5 über unseren Shop zu vergünstigten Preisen erwerben. (dr)
- Updated Danish, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Spanish and Swedish catalog translations, by Niels Bache, Samir Hawamdeh, Kolbjørn Barmen, Mariusz Danilewicz, Javier de las Rivas and Pär Boberg respectively
- Tweaked the installer to work around the broken Version command in A-EON's Enhancer Software
- OS4: Fixed truncated multipart form submission, when any file upload elements were left blank (e.g. Gmail)
- Fixed problems with the accept/reject from this server buttons not always working correctly in cookie action requesters
- Added third-party and first-party cookie types to the information shown in cookie action requesters
- Added AmigaOS 3.2 detection
- Third-party cookies now detected and can be blocked using the security and/or URL prefs settings
- Resumed downloads in the download manager didn't show the size, but now show the total expected complete size
- Fixed corruption of auto resumed incomplete HTTP gzip encoded downloaded files
- Fixed
- Improved parsing speed of huge inline JavaScript sections
- Don't bother to copy inline JavaScript into a buffer, if JavaScript is disabled, improving performance
- Tweaked puddle size of one of the main memory pools, to improve performance
