|26.Aug.2021
|Verschlüsselungsprotokoll: AmiSSL 4.10 (AmigaOS 3/4)
Das Open-Source-Verschlüsselungsprotokoll AmiSSL wurde auf Version 4.10 aktualisiert und beinhaltet unter anderem ein Update auf die aktuellste Version 1.1.1l von OpenSSL. Die Änderungen im Einzelnen:
(dr)
- Updated OpenSSL backend to full compatibility to latest OpenSSL 1.1.1l (24.08.2021) version, which brings security and bug fixes, including:
- Fixed an SM2 Decryption Buffer Overflow (CVE-2021-3711).
- Fixed various read buffer overruns processing ASN.1 strings (CVE-2021-3712).
- Updated root certificates to latest Mozilla-based bundle
- Added Italian installer translation
[Meldung: 26. Aug. 2021, 19:51]
