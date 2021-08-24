amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
26.Aug.2021



 Verschlüsselungsprotokoll: AmiSSL 4.10 (AmigaOS 3/4)
Das Open-Source-Verschlüsselungsprotokoll AmiSSL wurde auf Version 4.10 aktualisiert und beinhaltet unter anderem ein Update auf die aktuellste Version 1.1.1l von OpenSSL. Die Änderungen im Einzelnen:
  • Updated OpenSSL backend to full compatibility to latest OpenSSL 1.1.1l (24.08.2021) version, which brings security and bug fixes, including:
    • Fixed an SM2 Decryption Buffer Overflow (CVE-2021-3711).
    • Fixed various read buffer overruns processing ASN.1 strings (CVE-2021-3712).
  • Updated root certificates to latest Mozilla-based bundle
  • Added Italian installer translation
(dr)

[Meldung: 26. Aug. 2021, 19:51] [Kommentare: 2 - 26. Aug. 2021, 23:18]
