|08.Sep.2021
Amigans
|AmigaOS 4: MediaVault 1.3.0
MediaVault ist eine Open Source Desktopanwendung für AmigaOS 4, mit deren Hilfe man Online-Radiostationen streamen kann. Dafür wird ein externer Abspieler wie AmigaAmp und die jansson.library v2.12.1 benötigt. Änderungen der Version 1.3.0:
- Added
- Added right sidebar with station info and avatar image, wherever the image is available
- Added a new menu item to check for newer versions and start a selfupdate, if the user approves it. There is a way to see the latest changes before update.
- Added a new message in case the "Discover More" button is clicked and no more stations were found
- Fixed
- Now the radio list is cleared if the search criteria change and no radio stations are found
- Now the list is not cleared if the "Discover More" button is clicked and no more stations were found
- Fixed a possible crash on window closing
- Changed
- Dropped oo.library network support for libcurl, which more mature and has a lot more options and features. Unfortunately that increased the executable size a lot.
- Now oo.library and AmiSSL are not required
- Fixed the version string to include the application name
- Added a play button at the right sidebar which is enabled as soon as the user selects a radio station. By clicking it the radio will be loaded at the default player. The double click on the radio list was disabled.
- On every request of radio stations, a list of 100 stations are returned and listed
