AmigaOS 4: MediaVault 1.3.0

MediaVault ist eine Open Source Desktopanwendung für AmigaOS 4, mit deren Hilfe man Online-Radiostationen streamen kann. Dafür wird ein externer Abspieler wie AmigaAmp und die jansson.library v2.12.1 benötigt. Änderungen der Version 1.3.0: Added

Added right sidebar with station info and avatar image, wherever the image is available



Added a new menu item to check for newer versions and start a selfupdate, if the user approves it. There is a way to see the latest changes before update.



Added a new message in case the "Discover More" button is clicked and no more stations were found

Fixed

Now the radio list is cleared if the search criteria change and no radio stations are found



Now the list is not cleared if the "Discover More" button is clicked and no more stations were found



Fixed a possible crash on window closing

Changed

Dropped oo.library network support for libcurl, which more mature and has a lot more options and features. Unfortunately that increased the executable size a lot.



Now oo.library and AmiSSL are not required



Fixed the version string to include the application name



Added a play button at the right sidebar which is enabled as soon as the user selects a radio station. By clicking it the radio will be loaded at the default player. The double click on the radio list was disabled.



On every request of radio stations, a list of 100 stations are returned and listed (dr)



[Meldung: 08. Sep. 2021, 18:35] [Kommentare: 0]

