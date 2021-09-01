09.Sep.2021









MUI-basierter SFTP/FTP(S)-Client: RNOXFER 1.3 für AmigaOS 3/4 und MorpOS

Wie mit der Veröffentlichung des PDF-Anzeigers RNOPDF angekündigt, hat der Entwickler jPV^RNO' seinen FTP-Client 'RNOXFER' auf die Version 1.3 aktualisiert, die im Vergleich zur vorherigen Version unter anderem nun auch das SFTP-Protokoll unterstützt. Ebenso sind ab sofort auf seiner Website ein Tutorial und ein Video zur besseren Erläuterung des Funktionsumfangs abrufbar. Detaillierte Änderungen der Version 1.3: Added support for the SFTP protocol

Added support for large files

Added an option to use graphic enhanced buttons in the program GUI

Transfer speeds are displayed in the progress gauge

Added an option to show directory names in bold text

Directory creating failures are handled better

Fixed handling of links with the full path

Added an option to verify uploads

Added selection information within the status line

Status line indicates if the selected files are equal on both sides

Better URL encoding when copying URLs to the clipboard

Pattern selection interprets #? as a wildcard now

More verbose delete requester

Added a password requester if no password is set when connecting

Added a command line argument for the passive mode (defaults to pasv now)

Minor tweaking (dr)



