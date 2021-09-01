|09.Sep.2021
|MUI-basierter SFTP/FTP(S)-Client: RNOXFER 1.3 für AmigaOS 3/4 und MorpOS
Wie mit der Veröffentlichung des PDF-Anzeigers RNOPDF angekündigt, hat der Entwickler jPV^RNO' seinen FTP-Client 'RNOXFER' auf die Version 1.3 aktualisiert, die im Vergleich zur vorherigen Version unter anderem nun auch das SFTP-Protokoll unterstützt. Ebenso sind ab sofort auf seiner Website ein Tutorial und ein Video zur besseren Erläuterung des Funktionsumfangs abrufbar. Detaillierte Änderungen der Version 1.3:
(dr)
- Added support for the SFTP protocol
- Added support for large files
- Added an option to use graphic enhanced buttons in the program GUI
- Transfer speeds are displayed in the progress gauge
- Added an option to show directory names in bold text
- Directory creating failures are handled better
- Fixed handling of links with the full path
- Added an option to verify uploads
- Added selection information within the status line
- Status line indicates if the selected files are equal on both sides
- Better URL encoding when copying URLs to the clipboard
- Pattern selection interprets #? as a wildcard now
- More verbose delete requester
- Added a password requester if no password is set when connecting
- Added a command line argument for the passive mode (defaults to pasv now)
- Minor tweaking
[Meldung: 09. Sep. 2021, 12:18] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]