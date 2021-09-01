amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
09.Sep.2021



 MUI-basierter SFTP/FTP(S)-Client: RNOXFER 1.3 für AmigaOS 3/4 und MorpOS
Wie mit der Veröffentlichung des PDF-Anzeigers RNOPDF angekündigt, hat der Entwickler jPV^RNO' seinen FTP-Client 'RNOXFER' auf die Version 1.3 aktualisiert, die im Vergleich zur vorherigen Version unter anderem nun auch das SFTP-Protokoll unterstützt. Ebenso sind ab sofort auf seiner Website ein Tutorial und ein Video zur besseren Erläuterung des Funktionsumfangs abrufbar. Detaillierte Änderungen der Version 1.3:
  • Added support for the SFTP protocol
  • Added support for large files
  • Added an option to use graphic enhanced buttons in the program GUI
  • Transfer speeds are displayed in the progress gauge
  • Added an option to show directory names in bold text
  • Directory creating failures are handled better
  • Fixed handling of links with the full path
  • Added an option to verify uploads
  • Added selection information within the status line
  • Status line indicates if the selected files are equal on both sides
  • Better URL encoding when copying URLs to the clipboard
  • Pattern selection interprets #? as a wildcard now
  • More verbose delete requester
  • Added a password requester if no password is set when connecting
  • Added a command line argument for the passive mode (defaults to pasv now)
  • Minor tweaking
(dr)

[Meldung: 09. Sep. 2021, 12:18] [Kommentare: 0]
