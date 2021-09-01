amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

21.Sep.2021



 MorphOS: Web-Browser Wayfarer 2.7
Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczeks Web-Browser Wayfarer liegt nun in der Version 2.7 vor, die unter anderem einige Absturzursachen behebt. Die Änderungen im Detail:
  • Worked around random crashes that may have been observed in 2.6
  • Significantly improved performance of various threading checks across WebKit
  • Worked around an issue in objc runtime that caused Wayfarer to stall during download notifications. Do note that notifications must be reconfigured in Magic Beacon as some keywords have changed.
  • Improved handling of websites that constatly request http auth credentials instead of caching the state
(dr)

[Meldung: 21. Sep. 2021, 10:31] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.