27.Sep.2021



 Amiga-Emulator für MacOS: vAmiga 1.1 Beta 3
Ende Mai veröffentlichte der Entwickler Dirk Hoffmann die Version 1.0 seines Amiga-Emulators für MacOS. Mit der Veröffentlichung der ersten Betaversion für die Version 1.1 setzte er die Entwicklung fort. Nunmehr ist die Betaversion 3 verfügbar, mit folgenden Änderungen:
  • Compatibility enhancements:
    • Fixed a bug related to reading the BLTDDAT register.
    • Fixed a bug related to the computation of the DDF window.
    • Fixed a bug related to dropping register writes when DMA is performed at the same time.
  • GUI:
    • Fixed a display bug in the Denise debug panel (BPLCON2 showed wrong values)
  • From now on, vAmiga distinguishes two OCS Agnus revisions (A1000 and A500/2000).
  • Fixed a bug that generated erroneous bitmap blocks on disks created by importing single files or directories.
(dr)

[Meldung: 27. Sep. 2021, 06:48] [Kommentare: 0]
