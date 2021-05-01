|27.Sep.2021
|Amiga-Emulator für MacOS: vAmiga 1.1 Beta 3
Ende Mai veröffentlichte der Entwickler Dirk Hoffmann die Version 1.0 seines Amiga-Emulators für MacOS. Mit der Veröffentlichung der ersten Betaversion für die Version 1.1 setzte er die Entwicklung fort. Nunmehr ist die Betaversion 3 verfügbar, mit folgenden Änderungen:
(dr)
- Compatibility enhancements:
- Fixed a bug related to reading the BLTDDAT register.
- Fixed a bug related to the computation of the DDF window.
- Fixed a bug related to dropping register writes when DMA is performed at the same time.
- GUI:
- Fixed a display bug in the Denise debug panel (BPLCON2 showed wrong values)
- From now on, vAmiga distinguishes two OCS Agnus revisions (A1000 and A500/2000).
- Fixed a bug that generated erroneous bitmap blocks on disks created by importing single files or directories.
