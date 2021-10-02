|03.Okt.2021
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 02.10.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.10.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
sonoscontroller.lha aud/mis 3Mb 4.1 Control Sonos speakers with your...
wakeup.lha dem/sce 9Mb 4.1 Invitation to CAFe'2022
oo.lha dev/lib 1Mb 4.1 Bring easier programming to C an...
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
whdload-to-uae.lha emu/uti 207kb 4.1 WHDLoad to E-UAE
nmtm-solution.lha gam/mis 9kb 4.0 The solution for the game No Mor...
pixy.lha gra/edi 7Mb 4.0 Pixel editor new generation
witchcleaner.lha net/mis 2Mb 4.0 Clean temp data from OWB and IBr...
