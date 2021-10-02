amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

03.Okt.2021



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 02.10.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.10.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
sonoscontroller.lha      aud/mis 3Mb   4.1 Control Sonos speakers with your...
wakeup.lha               dem/sce 9Mb   4.1 Invitation to CAFe'2022
oo.lha                   dev/lib 1Mb   4.1 Bring easier programming to C an...
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 5Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
whdload-to-uae.lha       emu/uti 207kb 4.1 WHDLoad to E-UAE
nmtm-solution.lha        gam/mis 9kb   4.0 The solution for the game No Mor...
pixy.lha                 gra/edi 7Mb   4.0 Pixel editor new generation
witchcleaner.lha         net/mis 2Mb   4.0 Clean temp data from OWB and IBr...
(snx)

[Meldung: 03. Okt. 2021, 06:27] [Kommentare: 0]
