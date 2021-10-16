|17.Okt.2021
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 16.10.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.10.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
nmtm.lzx gam/adv 18Mb 4.0 Point and click adventure game
scummvm.lha gam/adv 96Mb 4.1 2D Point-and-Click adventure int...
scummvm-src.zip gam/adv 158Mb 4.1 ScummVM Source
oilworker.lha gam/puz 7Mb 4.1 An addictive and challenging arc...
mediavault.lha net/mis 2Mb 4.1 Discover online radio stations
zitaftpserver.lha net/ser 11Mb 4.1 A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
textedit.gz off/wor 12Mb 4.1 Preview of upcomming Qt6 release
scummvm-tools.lha uti/fil 3Mb 4.1 A collection of various tools fo...
scummvm-tools-src.zip uti/fil 2Mb 4.1 ScummVM Tools Source
aiostreams.lha vid/mis 263kb 4.1 Stream video from major online p...
(snx)
[Meldung: 17. Okt. 2021, 08:07] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]