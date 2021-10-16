amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 16.10.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.10.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
nmtm.lzx                 gam/adv 18Mb  4.0 Point and click adventure game
scummvm.lha              gam/adv 96Mb  4.1 2D Point-and-Click adventure int...
scummvm-src.zip          gam/adv 158Mb 4.1 ScummVM Source
oilworker.lha            gam/puz 7Mb   4.1 An addictive and challenging arc...
mediavault.lha           net/mis 2Mb   4.1 Discover online radio stations
zitaftpserver.lha        net/ser 11Mb  4.1 A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
textedit.gz              off/wor 12Mb  4.1 Preview of upcomming Qt6 release
scummvm-tools.lha        uti/fil 3Mb   4.1 A collection of various tools fo...
scummvm-tools-src.zip    uti/fil 2Mb   4.1 ScummVM Tools Source
aiostreams.lha           vid/mis 263kb 4.1 Stream video from major online p...
[Meldung: 17. Okt. 2021, 08:07] [Kommentare: 0]
