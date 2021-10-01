|26.Okt.2021
|Print-/PDF-Magazin: Amiga Addict, Ausgabe 7
Die achte Ausgabe des britischen Magazins "Amiga Addict" ist bereits seit zwei Wochen erhältlich. Das aktuelle Heft beinhaltet die folgenden Themen:
Amiga Addict kann in einer Printausgabe oder als PDF-Download bezogen werden, jeweils als Einzelausgabe oder im Abonnement. (cg)
- Everybody loves pie, none more so than us Amiga fans! We interview Eben Upton of the Raspberry Pi foundation and also discuss Amiga emulation with special guest Sarah Thornton of Red Hat
- TheA500 mini console announced!
- New regular column by Stoo Cambridge formerly of Sensible Software
- Amiga Ant Invasion
- X-Copy piracy memories
- Amiga hard drive data recovery
- Gold Standard: Slam Tilt
- Metal Gear, Uridium 2 and Premier Manager 3 review
- Part 1 of Unreleased Amiga Games with Frank Gasking
- Rob Smith USB Amiga floppy drive update
- Plus lots lots more..!
[Meldung: 26. Okt. 2021, 00:14] [Kommentare: 0]
