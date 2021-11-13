amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

14.Nov.2021



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 13.11.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.11.2021 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ModExplorerNG.lha         Audio/Players             A module player by J?rg.
RxEnv_1.2.lha             Development/Arexx         ARexx development tools
SDL_2.0.16_Libraries.lha  Development/Library       All Libraries SDL 2.0.1...
bas2tap_2.6.lha           Emulation/Misc            Sinclair BASIC file to ...
EasyRPG_Player_0.7.0.lha  Emulation                 A program that allows t...
REminiscence_0.4.9.lha    Games/Adventure           REminiscence is a re-im...
ScummVM_2.6.0GIT.lha      Games/Adventure           2D Point-and-Click adve...
SpaceCadetPinball.lha     Games/Misc                Decompilation of 3D Pin...
Umoria_5.7.15.lha         Games/Role                Robert A. Koeneke's cla...
PassPocket_1.1.lha        Misc                      Password manager utility
[Meldung: 14. Nov. 2021, 07:42] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.