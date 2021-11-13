|ENGLISH VERSION
|14.Nov.2021
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 13.11.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.11.2021 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ModExplorerNG.lha Audio/Players A module player by J?rg. RxEnv_1.2.lha Development/Arexx ARexx development tools SDL_2.0.16_Libraries.lha Development/Library All Libraries SDL 2.0.1... bas2tap_2.6.lha Emulation/Misc Sinclair BASIC file to ... EasyRPG_Player_0.7.0.lha Emulation A program that allows t... REminiscence_0.4.9.lha Games/Adventure REminiscence is a re-im... ScummVM_2.6.0GIT.lha Games/Adventure 2D Point-and-Click adve... SpaceCadetPinball.lha Games/Misc Decompilation of 3D Pin... Umoria_5.7.15.lha Games/Role Robert A. Koeneke's cla... PassPocket_1.1.lha Misc Password manager utility(snx)
[Meldung: 14. Nov. 2021, 07:42] [Kommentare: 0]
