14.Nov.2021



 Aminet-Uploads bis 13.11.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.11.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MAXsTelnet.lha           comm/maxs  330K      How to use MAXsBBS with telnet
Andy_and_Blondie.lha     demo/intro 61K       64K intro
Mattonite.lha            game/actio 972K  68k Arkanoid like PAL game almost...
TilesSlide.lha           game/actio 71K   68k Align 3-4 tiles of the same c...
Abu_Simbel_Profan_-TF... game/misc  7.9M  68k Abu Simbel Profanation The Fu...
Umoria.lha               game/role  765K  MOS Robert A. Koeneke's classic r...
AmiDuke_AGA.lha          game/shoot 726K  68k Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D
jfsw.lha                 game/shoot 1.7M  68k Shadow Warrior Amiga Port
darkest-hour.i386-aro... game/text  88K   x86 Old-fashioned text adventure ...
bas2tap-mos.lha          misc/emu   100K  MOS Sinclair BASIC file to TAP co...
Euro-Update.lha          misc/os    424K      Official Euro-Update for Amig...
MMV8_Complete.lha        mus/edit   1.7M  68k MusicMaker V8 Version 3.0 (Co...
SamplesCreator.lha       mus/edit   40K   68k Samples creation and saving
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha  mus/misc   172K      Some samples created by Sampl...
MMV8_Player.lha          mus/play   34K   68k MusicMaker V8 Player
Tama_Backdrops.lha       pix/back   249K      AOS 3.2 dark themed WB backdrop
StandardMagicWB.lha      pix/mwb    2.4M      Standardised MagicWB Icon Set
BNumsRTGPack.lha         pix/theme  26M   68k Birdie Num Nums RTG Themes Pa...
MCP133b1.lha             util/cdity 517K  68k THE Ultimate WB Enchancer!
RxEnv.lha                util/rexx  36K   68k ARexx development tools
xvslibrary.lha           util/virus 100K  68k External Virus Scanner Librar...
GTPropPatch.lha          util/wb    4K    68k Enables PROPNEWLOOK knobs/scr...
RandomBackdrop.lha       util/wb    8.2M  68k Up to 255 random backdrops wi...
[Meldung: 14. Nov. 2021, 07:42]
