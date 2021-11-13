|14.Nov.2021
|Aminet-Uploads bis 13.11.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.11.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MAXsTelnet.lha comm/maxs 330K How to use MAXsBBS with telnet
Andy_and_Blondie.lha demo/intro 61K 64K intro
Mattonite.lha game/actio 972K 68k Arkanoid like PAL game almost...
TilesSlide.lha game/actio 71K 68k Align 3-4 tiles of the same c...
Abu_Simbel_Profan_-TF... game/misc 7.9M 68k Abu Simbel Profanation The Fu...
Umoria.lha game/role 765K MOS Robert A. Koeneke's classic r...
AmiDuke_AGA.lha game/shoot 726K 68k Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D
jfsw.lha game/shoot 1.7M 68k Shadow Warrior Amiga Port
darkest-hour.i386-aro... game/text 88K x86 Old-fashioned text adventure ...
bas2tap-mos.lha misc/emu 100K MOS Sinclair BASIC file to TAP co...
Euro-Update.lha misc/os 424K Official Euro-Update for Amig...
MMV8_Complete.lha mus/edit 1.7M 68k MusicMaker V8 Version 3.0 (Co...
SamplesCreator.lha mus/edit 40K 68k Samples creation and saving
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha mus/misc 172K Some samples created by Sampl...
MMV8_Player.lha mus/play 34K 68k MusicMaker V8 Player
Tama_Backdrops.lha pix/back 249K AOS 3.2 dark themed WB backdrop
StandardMagicWB.lha pix/mwb 2.4M Standardised MagicWB Icon Set
BNumsRTGPack.lha pix/theme 26M 68k Birdie Num Nums RTG Themes Pa...
MCP133b1.lha util/cdity 517K 68k THE Ultimate WB Enchancer!
RxEnv.lha util/rexx 36K 68k ARexx development tools
xvslibrary.lha util/virus 100K 68k External Virus Scanner Librar...
GTPropPatch.lha util/wb 4K 68k Enables PROPNEWLOOK knobs/scr...
RandomBackdrop.lha util/wb 8.2M 68k Up to 255 random backdrops wi...
