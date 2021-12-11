|12.Dez.2021
|Aminet-Uploads bis 11.12.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.12.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
IBrowseSP.lha comm/www 19K IBrowse 2.x spanish catalogs
hpdinrto.lha demo/intro 211K 68k Intro by Hippopotamus Design,...
CubicIDE-FreePascal.lha dev/misc 69K Cubic IDE FreePascal Plugin
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 2.2M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
ADF_Device.lha disk/misc 14K 68k Insert and remove ADF Files
TilesSlide.lha game/actio 81K 68k Align 3-4 tiles of same colou...
MCE.lha game/edit 3.3M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 3.6M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 3.8M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha gfx/fract 17M OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4
hippogen.lha gfx/fract 25K 68k Small generator for 16 fracta...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.4M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.7M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.9M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.2M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
KorgDS8PatchRem.lha mus/misc 132K 68k Banks memory for the Korg DS8...
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha mus/misc 186K Some samples created by Sampl...
HuntnGather.lha util/dir 110K 68k File indexing and search util...
DOpus4-OpenWindow.lha util/dopus 4K ARexx: open a WB window for d...
IdentifyDev.lha util/libs 65K 68k Identify hardware and more
IdentifyLib_FR.lha util/libs 11K French catalogs for identify....
IdentifyUsr.lha util/libs 87K 68k Identify hardware and more
ADiffView.lha util/misc 160K 68k Graphical ASCII file compare/...
AnalogClock.lha util/time 39K 68k Resizeable analog transparent...
