12.Dez.2021



 Aminet-Uploads bis 11.12.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.12.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
IBrowseSP.lha            comm/www   19K       IBrowse 2.x spanish catalogs
hpdinrto.lha             demo/intro 211K  68k Intro by Hippopotamus Design,...
CubicIDE-FreePascal.lha  dev/misc   69K       Cubic IDE FreePascal Plugin
REDPILLGameCreator.lha   dev/misc   2.2M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
ADF_Device.lha           disk/misc  14K   68k Insert and remove ADF Files
TilesSlide.lha           game/actio 81K   68k Align 3-4 tiles of same colou...
MCE.lha                  game/edit  3.3M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  3.6M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  3.8M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha    gfx/fract  17M   OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4
hippogen.lha             gfx/fract  25K   68k Small generator for 16 fracta...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.4M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.7M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.9M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.2M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
KorgDS8PatchRem.lha      mus/misc   132K  68k Banks memory for the Korg DS8...
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha  mus/misc   186K      Some samples created by Sampl...
HuntnGather.lha          util/dir   110K  68k File indexing and search util...
DOpus4-OpenWindow.lha    util/dopus 4K        ARexx: open a WB window for d...
IdentifyDev.lha          util/libs  65K   68k Identify hardware and more
IdentifyLib_FR.lha       util/libs  11K       French catalogs for identify....
IdentifyUsr.lha          util/libs  87K   68k Identify hardware and more
ADiffView.lha            util/misc  160K  68k Graphical ASCII file compare/...
AnalogClock.lha          util/time  39K   68k Resizeable analog transparent...
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Dez. 2021, 09:28] [Kommentare: 0]
