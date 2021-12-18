amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

19.Dez.2021



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 18.12.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.12.2021 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
nmtm-solution.lha            gam/mis 23kb  The solution for the game No Mor...
cubosphere.i386-aros.zip     gam/puz 481Mb OpenGL maze game. Roll sphere to...
giddy3.i386-aros.zip         gam/puz 3Mb   OpenGL puzzle-solving platform g...
standardglowicons.lha        gra/ico 8Mb   Standardised GlowIcons Icon Set
(snx)

[Meldung: 19. Dez. 2021, 09:01] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.