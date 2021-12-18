amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
19.Dez.2021



 Aminet-Uploads bis 18.12.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.12.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
LuettjeBookholler.lha    biz/misc   1.7M  OS4 Little Personal Finance program
ArLanMOS.lha             comm/net   162K  MOS Simple Gopher client
Roadie.lha               comm/net   129K  68k Commodity/GUI for Roadshow TC...
For_the_Love_of_Ben.zip  demo/sound 124K  68k Musicdisk dedicated to Ben Da...
aqb-0.8.0.lha            dev/basic  289K  68k A BASIC Compiler+IDE for Amig...
COP.lha                  dev/debug  165K  68k Low Level Debugger
FFT_AMIGA.py.txt         dev/src    5K    68k Simple FFT for AMIGA Python
f1champ.lha              docs/misc  72K       Statistics of Formula One 195...
dsp3210.lha              driver/oth 407K  68k DSP 3210 drivers and tools
StandardGlowIcons.lha    pix/gicon  8.0M      Standardised GlowIcons Icon Set
JPEGLibrary_FR.lha       util/libs  6K        French catalog for JPEG libra...
TestProgram.zip          util/misc  455K  68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
Anno.lha                 util/time  93K   68k Reminder and calendar utility
(snx)

[Meldung: 19. Dez. 2021, 09:01] [Kommentare: 0]
