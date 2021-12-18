|19.Dez.2021
|Aminet-Uploads bis 18.12.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.12.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
LuettjeBookholler.lha biz/misc 1.7M OS4 Little Personal Finance program
ArLanMOS.lha comm/net 162K MOS Simple Gopher client
Roadie.lha comm/net 129K 68k Commodity/GUI for Roadshow TC...
For_the_Love_of_Ben.zip demo/sound 124K 68k Musicdisk dedicated to Ben Da...
aqb-0.8.0.lha dev/basic 289K 68k A BASIC Compiler+IDE for Amig...
COP.lha dev/debug 165K 68k Low Level Debugger
FFT_AMIGA.py.txt dev/src 5K 68k Simple FFT for AMIGA Python
f1champ.lha docs/misc 72K Statistics of Formula One 195...
dsp3210.lha driver/oth 407K 68k DSP 3210 drivers and tools
StandardGlowIcons.lha pix/gicon 8.0M Standardised GlowIcons Icon Set
JPEGLibrary_FR.lha util/libs 6K French catalog for JPEG libra...
TestProgram.zip util/misc 455K 68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
Anno.lha util/time 93K 68k Reminder and calendar utility
