26.Dez.2021



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 25.12.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.12.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
scoopex_demo_sky.lha     dem/sce 183kb 4.1 Scoopex demo sky
ext2e.lha                dev/lan 14kb  4.0 extended IEEE modules for E
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
nmtm.lzx                 gam/adv 25Mb  4.0 Point and click adventure game
0x2048.lha               gam/boa 6Mb   4.1 Sliding tile puzzle video game
luettjebookholler.lha    off/mis 2Mb   4.1 Little Personal Finance program
comparedirs.lha          uti/fil 382kb 4.1 Compare two dirs for different f...
(snx)

