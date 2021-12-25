|26.Dez.2021
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 25.12.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.12.2021 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
scoopex_demo_sky.lha dem/sce 183kb 4.1 Scoopex demo sky
ext2e.lha dev/lan 14kb 4.0 extended IEEE modules for E
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
nmtm.lzx gam/adv 25Mb 4.0 Point and click adventure game
0x2048.lha gam/boa 6Mb 4.1 Sliding tile puzzle video game
luettjebookholler.lha off/mis 2Mb 4.1 Little Personal Finance program
comparedirs.lha uti/fil 382kb 4.1 Compare two dirs for different f...
(snx)
[Meldung: 26. Dez. 2021, 07:37] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]