Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet. November/December 2021 news

Old articles from Joystick 33 to 36:

News: Future successes of 1993 (part one and two)



Interview with Dino Dini



Review of Walker



Review of Lemmings 2



News: Psygnosis piles on the heroes



Review of Best Of The Best



Review of Historyline 1914-1918



Interview with Johan Robson



Review of Street Fighter 2



Review of Piracy On The High Seas



News: Body Blows and Super Frog



Team 17's two future hits



Interview with Geoff Heath and Ann Jacobs



Review of Caesar, review of Coolworld

Special quiz about the pseudonyms of the Amiga world

Interview with David Pleasance and Colin Proudfoot (directors of Commodore UK)

Interview with Amy Worthington (designer of Mr Beanbag)

Interview with Graeme Boxall (co-founder of Renegade)

Review of eNewsReader r2

File: The Checkmate A1500 controversy

File: Pinball games from 21th Century

Point of view: The development of Rave (part 2)

DIY: Project AmiPi - the quintessence of retro-computing in a pure vintage computer

DIY: Development of the Arduino Amiga floppy drive, aka DrawBridge

Tutorial: Setting up the Indivision AGA MK3

Special quiz about the pseudonyms on the Amiga community (snx)



