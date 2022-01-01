|02.Jan.2022
David Brunet (ANF)
|Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
- November/December 2021 news
- Old articles from Joystick 33 to 36:
- News: Future successes of 1993 (part one and two)
- Interview with Dino Dini
- Review of Walker
- Review of Lemmings 2
- News: Psygnosis piles on the heroes
- Review of Best Of The Best
- Review of Historyline 1914-1918
- Interview with Johan Robson
- Review of Street Fighter 2
- Review of Piracy On The High Seas
- News: Body Blows and Super Frog
- Team 17's two future hits
- Interview with Geoff Heath and Ann Jacobs
- Review of Caesar, review of Coolworld
- Special quiz about the pseudonyms of the Amiga world
- Interview with David Pleasance and Colin Proudfoot (directors of Commodore UK)
- Interview with Amy Worthington (designer of Mr Beanbag)
- Interview with Graeme Boxall (co-founder of Renegade)
- Review of eNewsReader r2
- File: The Checkmate A1500 controversy
- File: Pinball games from 21th Century
- Point of view: The development of Rave (part 2)
- DIY: Project AmiPi - the quintessence of retro-computing in a pure vintage computer
- DIY: Development of the Arduino Amiga floppy drive, aka DrawBridge
- Tutorial: Setting up the Indivision AGA MK3
