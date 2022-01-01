amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
02.Jan.2022
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • November/December 2021 news
  • Old articles from Joystick 33 to 36:
    • News: Future successes of 1993 (part one and two)
    • Interview with Dino Dini
    • Review of Walker
    • Review of Lemmings 2
    • News: Psygnosis piles on the heroes
    • Review of Best Of The Best
    • Review of Historyline 1914-1918
    • Interview with Johan Robson
    • Review of Street Fighter 2
    • Review of Piracy On The High Seas
    • News: Body Blows and Super Frog
    • Team 17's two future hits
    • Interview with Geoff Heath and Ann Jacobs
    • Review of Caesar, review of Coolworld
  • Special quiz about the pseudonyms of the Amiga world
  • Interview with David Pleasance and Colin Proudfoot (directors of Commodore UK)
  • Interview with Amy Worthington (designer of Mr Beanbag)
  • Interview with Graeme Boxall (co-founder of Renegade)
  • Review of eNewsReader r2
  • File: The Checkmate A1500 controversy
  • File: Pinball games from 21th Century
  • Point of view: The development of Rave (part 2)
  • DIY: Project AmiPi - the quintessence of retro-computing in a pure vintage computer
  • DIY: Development of the Arduino Amiga floppy drive, aka DrawBridge
  • Tutorial: Setting up the Indivision AGA MK3
  • Special quiz about the pseudonyms on the Amiga community
(snx)

