|03.Jan.2022
|Amiga-Emulator für MacOS: vAmiga 1.1 Beta 7
Dirk Hoffmann hat eine neue Betaversion seines sich in Entwicklung befindlichen Amiga-Emulators für MacOS veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen der Betaversion 7 sind wie folgt:
- Features:
- Added support for remote connections. Three remote servers have been implemented:
- A serial port server emulating a null modem cable on the serial port of the Amiga.
- A retro shell server that allows the user to connect to retro shell via telnet.
- An experimental GDB server implementing parts of the GDB serial remote protocol.
- Compatibility:
- Writes to DMA pointer registers are sometimes dropped on a real Amiga. The old code for checking if a write has to be dropped didn’t work correctly in all cases.
- Bug fixes:
- In the video configuration panel, the color palette couldn’t be changed any more. This has been fixed.
- OCS detection failed in some scenarios.
- On startup, some CPU registers were initialised with wrong values.
- Code quality:
- The code has been migrated to Cmake and is now compatible with all three major C++ compilers (clang, gcc, msvc).
