03.Jan.2022









Amiga-Emulator für MacOS: vAmiga 1.1 Beta 7

Dirk Hoffmann hat eine neue Betaversion seines sich in Entwicklung befindlichen Amiga-Emulators für MacOS veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen der Betaversion 7 sind wie folgt:

Features:

Added support for remote connections. Three remote servers have been implemented:



A serial port server emulating a null modem cable on the serial port of the Amiga.





A retro shell server that allows the user to connect to retro shell via telnet.





An experimental GDB server implementing parts of the GDB serial remote protocol.

Compatibility:

Writes to DMA pointer registers are sometimes dropped on a real Amiga. The old code for checking if a write has to be dropped didn’t work correctly in all cases.

Bug fixes:

In the video configuration panel, the color palette couldn’t be changed any more. This has been fixed.



OCS detection failed in some scenarios.



On startup, some CPU registers were initialised with wrong values.

Code quality:

The code has been migrated to Cmake and is now compatible with all three major C++ compilers (clang, gcc, msvc). (dr)



[Meldung: 03. Jan. 2022, 06:07] [Kommentare: 1 - 03. Jan. 2022, 09:08]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

