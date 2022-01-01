amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
03.Jan.2022



 Amiga-Emulator für MacOS: vAmiga 1.1 Beta 7
Dirk Hoffmann hat eine neue Betaversion seines sich in Entwicklung befindlichen Amiga-Emulators für MacOS veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen der Betaversion 7 sind wie folgt:
  • Features:
    • Added support for remote connections. Three remote servers have been implemented:
      • A serial port server emulating a null modem cable on the serial port of the Amiga.
      • A retro shell server that allows the user to connect to retro shell via telnet.
      • An experimental GDB server implementing parts of the GDB serial remote protocol.
  • Compatibility:
    • Writes to DMA pointer registers are sometimes dropped on a real Amiga. The old code for checking if a write has to be dropped didn’t work correctly in all cases.
  • Bug fixes:
    • In the video configuration panel, the color palette couldn’t be changed any more. This has been fixed.
    • OCS detection failed in some scenarios.
    • On startup, some CPU registers were initialised with wrong values.
  • Code quality:
    • The code has been migrated to Cmake and is now compatible with all three major C++ compilers (clang, gcc, msvc).
[Meldung: 03. Jan. 2022, 06:07] [Kommentare: 1 - 03. Jan. 2022, 09:08]
