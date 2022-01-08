amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

09.Jan.2022



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 08.01.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.01.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
os4weltweihnachtsdemo... dem/mis 4Mb   4.0 Little demo for Christmas 2021 m...
ext2e.lha                dev/lan 14kb  4.0 extended IEEE modules for E
oo.lha                   dev/lib 1Mb   4.1 Bring easier programming to C an...
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
wormwars.lha             gam/act 1Mb   4.0 Advanced snake/Tron game
odyssey.lha              net/bro 38Mb  4.1 Port of Odyssey from morphos
reportplus.lha           uti/mis 795kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
litexl.lha               uti/tex 1Mb   4.1 A lightweight text editor writte...
amiupdate_dan.lha        uti/wor 20kb  4.0 Danish catalog files for AmiUpdate
amiupdate_deu.lha        uti/wor 20kb  4.0 German catalog files for AmiUpdate
[Meldung: 09. Jan. 2022, 08:57]
.
.