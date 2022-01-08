|09.Jan.2022
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 08.01.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.01.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
os4weltweihnachtsdemo... dem/mis 4Mb 4.0 Little demo for Christmas 2021 m...
ext2e.lha dev/lan 14kb 4.0 extended IEEE modules for E
oo.lha dev/lib 1Mb 4.1 Bring easier programming to C an...
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
wormwars.lha gam/act 1Mb 4.0 Advanced snake/Tron game
odyssey.lha net/bro 38Mb 4.1 Port of Odyssey from morphos
reportplus.lha uti/mis 795kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
litexl.lha uti/tex 1Mb 4.1 A lightweight text editor writte...
amiupdate_dan.lha uti/wor 20kb 4.0 Danish catalog files for AmiUpdate
amiupdate_deu.lha uti/wor 20kb 4.0 German catalog files for AmiUpdate
(snx)
[Meldung: 09. Jan. 2022, 08:57] [Kommentare: 0]
