amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
23.Jan.2022



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 22.01.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 22.01.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
profyler.lha             dev/deb 1Mb   4.1 Software performance profiler
exodus_patch.lha         gam/str 70kb  4.0 Exodus: The Last War patch to fi...
deark.lha                uti/arc 6Mb   4.0 Extracting data from various fil...
rawread.lha              uti/mis 22kb  4.1 Reads raw blocks from a device
rawwrite.lha             uti/mis 24kb  4.1 Writes raw blocks to a device
afortune.lha             uti/she 9Mb   4.0 Write random sentences in shell
(snx)

[Meldung: 23. Jan. 2022, 09:04] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2021 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.