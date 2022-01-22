|23.Jan.2022
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 22.01.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 22.01.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
profyler.lha dev/deb 1Mb 4.1 Software performance profiler
exodus_patch.lha gam/str 70kb 4.0 Exodus: The Last War patch to fi...
deark.lha uti/arc 6Mb 4.0 Extracting data from various fil...
rawread.lha uti/mis 22kb 4.1 Reads raw blocks from a device
rawwrite.lha uti/mis 24kb 4.1 Writes raw blocks to a device
afortune.lha uti/she 9Mb 4.0 Write random sentences in shell
(snx)
[Meldung: 23. Jan. 2022, 09:04]
