|01.Feb.2022
|Amiga-Emulator für MacOS: vAmiga 1.1 Beta 9
Dirk Hoffmann hat eine neue Betaversion seines sich in Entwicklung befindlichen Amiga-Emulators für MacOS veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen der Version 1.1 beta 9 sind wie folgt:
(dr)
- Enhancements:
- The hardware config panel has been split into a separate chipset panel and a memory panel.
- Compatibility:
- The DDF logic has been reworked from scratch based on the Agnus schematics.
- The HBLANK area has been shortened and moved (#637, #584, #575).
- Bug fixes:
- The Copper can’t trigger at cycle $E3 any more.
- Fixed a bug in the LINK command that had been introduced recently.
- Fixed some Sanitizer warnings.
[Meldung: 01. Feb. 2022, 16:18] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]