01.Feb.2022



 Amiga-Emulator für MacOS: vAmiga 1.1 Beta 9
Dirk Hoffmann hat eine neue Betaversion seines sich in Entwicklung befindlichen Amiga-Emulators für MacOS veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen der Version 1.1 beta 9 sind wie folgt:
  • Enhancements:
    • The hardware config panel has been split into a separate chipset panel and a memory panel.

  • Compatibility:
    • The DDF logic has been reworked from scratch based on the Agnus schematics.
    • The HBLANK area has been shortened and moved (#637, #584, #575).

  • Bug fixes:
    • The Copper can’t trigger at cycle $E3 any more.
    • Fixed a bug in the LINK command that had been introduced recently.
    • Fixed some Sanitizer warnings.
(dr)

[Meldung: 01. Feb. 2022, 16:18]
.
