06.Feb.2022



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 05.02.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.02.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
frozenat.lha             dev/deb 4kb   4.0 find out where a program is hang...
mce.lha                  gam/uti 4Mb   4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
openurl.lha              net/mis 531kb 4.0 Get that URL!
comparedirs.lha          uti/fil 417kb 4.1 Compare two dirs for different f...
amigattext.lha           uti/mis 3Mb   4.1 Shows German ARD/ZDF Teletext fr...
perciman.lha             uti/wor 2Mb   4.0 Person Contact and Information M...
(snx)

[Meldung: 06. Feb. 2022, 09:27] [Kommentare: 0]
