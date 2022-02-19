amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 Aminet-Uploads bis 19.02.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.02.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AmiGemini.lha            comm/net   127K  68k Gemini protocol browser
SteMarRegBlitzSources... dev/blitz  38K       21 Stefano Maria Regattin Bli...
HWP_Plananarama.lha      dev/hwood  459K  68k Run Hollywood scripts on plan...
Rescue.lha               game/actio 306K  68k Game. Rescue the Captive.
MCE.lha                  game/edit  3.3M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  3.6M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  3.8M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
scummvm-1.7.0-rtg.lha    game/misc  5.2M  68k Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 1.7.0
EXULT_RTG.lha            game/role  49M   68k Amiga port of Ultima 7 (EXULT)
AmiDuke_RTG.lha          game/shoot 543K  68k Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D
AmiSpear_AGA.lha         game/shoot 1.4M  68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiWolf_AGA.lha          game/shoot 1.4M  68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
BOOM_AGA.lha             game/shoot 2.8M  68k Amiga port of BOOM (DOOM)
BOOM_RTG.lha             game/shoot 2.8M  68k Amiga port of BOOM (DOOM)
FreeSynd_RTG.lha         game/strat 2.9M  68k Amiga port of Syndicate (Free...
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha         game/strat 275K  68k Amiga port of Dune 2 (OpenDUNE)
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.3M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
DOSBox_RTG.lha           misc/emu   967K  68k Amiga port of DOSBox
Compute.lha              misc/math  11K   68k Command line calculator
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha    text/edit  12M   x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha  text/edit  14M   OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha  text/edit  13M   MOS The ubiquitous text editor
aiostreams.lha           util/batch 263K      Stream video from major onlin...
bde64.i386-aros.lha      util/conv  57K   x86 Encode/decode file as base64
zmakebas.i386-aros.lha   util/conv  150K  x86 BASIC Text to ZX Spectrum/ZX8...
CDPlayer372p.lha         util/libs  10K   68k Patch for 37.0 cdplayer.library
IconLib_46.4.lha         util/libs  1.1M  68k free icon.library in optimize...
IdentifyDev.lha          util/libs  67K   68k Identify hardware and more
IdentifyUsr.lha          util/libs  92K   68k Identify hardware and more
ajoy2mouse.lha           util/mouse 10K   68k Control mouse with analog joy...
(snx)

