|Aminet-Uploads bis 19.02.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.02.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AmiGemini.lha comm/net 127K 68k Gemini protocol browser
SteMarRegBlitzSources... dev/blitz 38K 21 Stefano Maria Regattin Bli...
HWP_Plananarama.lha dev/hwood 459K 68k Run Hollywood scripts on plan...
Rescue.lha game/actio 306K 68k Game. Rescue the Captive.
MCE.lha game/edit 3.3M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 3.6M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 3.8M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
scummvm-1.7.0-rtg.lha game/misc 5.2M 68k Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 1.7.0
EXULT_RTG.lha game/role 49M 68k Amiga port of Ultima 7 (EXULT)
AmiDuke_RTG.lha game/shoot 543K 68k Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D
AmiSpear_AGA.lha game/shoot 1.4M 68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiWolf_AGA.lha game/shoot 1.4M 68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
BOOM_AGA.lha game/shoot 2.8M 68k Amiga port of BOOM (DOOM)
BOOM_RTG.lha game/shoot 2.8M 68k Amiga port of BOOM (DOOM)
FreeSynd_RTG.lha game/strat 2.9M 68k Amiga port of Syndicate (Free...
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha game/strat 275K 68k Amiga port of Dune 2 (OpenDUNE)
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.3M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
DOSBox_RTG.lha misc/emu 967K 68k Amiga port of DOSBox
Compute.lha misc/math 11K 68k Command line calculator
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha text/edit 12M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha text/edit 14M OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 13M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
aiostreams.lha util/batch 263K Stream video from major onlin...
bde64.i386-aros.lha util/conv 57K x86 Encode/decode file as base64
zmakebas.i386-aros.lha util/conv 150K x86 BASIC Text to ZX Spectrum/ZX8...
CDPlayer372p.lha util/libs 10K 68k Patch for 37.0 cdplayer.library
IconLib_46.4.lha util/libs 1.1M 68k free icon.library in optimize...
IdentifyDev.lha util/libs 67K 68k Identify hardware and more
IdentifyUsr.lha util/libs 92K 68k Identify hardware and more
ajoy2mouse.lha util/mouse 10K 68k Control mouse with analog joy...
