|27.Feb.2022
|Aminet-Uploads bis 26.02.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 26.02.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
wla_dx_v10.1.lha dev/cross 7.0M 68k WLA DX - 8-bit CPU Cross Macr...
printer.hwp_1.0.lha dev/hwood 5K MOS Printer plugin for hollywood
anaiis.lha driver/oth 182K 68k ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.22
Mattonite.lha game/actio 976K 68k Arkanoid like PAL game almost...
scummvm-1.7.0-rtg.lha game/misc 5.7M 68k Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 1.7.0
PPaintRUS.lha gfx/ppaint 65K Cloanto Personal Paint 7 RUSS...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.4M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.7M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.9M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
DOSBox_RTG.lha misc/emu 931K 68k Amiga port of DOSBox
EndlessRoad.lha mods/8voic 6.0M Endless Road 5ch 16bit Soft Rock
MrR_head.lha mods/anaki 258K It's My Head - OctaMED module
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha mus/misc 200K Some samples created by Sampl...
AmiModRadio.lha mus/play 2.8M 68k Play modules from Internet so...
SpeedPDF_1.1.lha text/dtp 5.6M MOS Fast PDF viewer
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha text/edit 12M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha text/edit 14M OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 13M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
cbmconvert.i386-aros.lha util/conv 235K x86 C64 archive converters
d64.i386-aros.lha util/conv 368K x86 Converts C64 data-set files t...
IdentifyLib_FR.lha util/libs 11K French catalogs for identify....
TestProgram.zip util/misc 655K 68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
Classaction4_src.zip util/wb 1.2M Sourcecode of Classaction 4
[Meldung: 27. Feb. 2022, 16:47]
