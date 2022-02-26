amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

27.Feb.2022



 Aminet-Uploads bis 26.02.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 26.02.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
wla_dx_v10.1.lha         dev/cross  7.0M  68k WLA DX - 8-bit CPU Cross Macr...
printer.hwp_1.0.lha      dev/hwood  5K    MOS Printer plugin for hollywood
anaiis.lha               driver/oth 182K  68k ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.22
Mattonite.lha            game/actio 976K  68k Arkanoid like PAL game almost...
scummvm-1.7.0-rtg.lha    game/misc  5.7M  68k Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 1.7.0
PPaintRUS.lha            gfx/ppaint 65K       Cloanto Personal Paint 7 RUSS...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.4M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.7M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.9M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
DOSBox_RTG.lha           misc/emu   931K  68k Amiga port of DOSBox
EndlessRoad.lha          mods/8voic 6.0M      Endless Road 5ch 16bit Soft Rock
MrR_head.lha             mods/anaki 258K      It's My Head - OctaMED module
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha  mus/misc   200K      Some samples created by Sampl...
AmiModRadio.lha          mus/play   2.8M  68k Play modules from Internet so...
SpeedPDF_1.1.lha         text/dtp   5.6M  MOS Fast PDF viewer
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha    text/edit  12M   x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha  text/edit  14M   OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha  text/edit  13M   MOS The ubiquitous text editor
cbmconvert.i386-aros.lha util/conv  235K  x86 C64 archive converters
d64.i386-aros.lha        util/conv  368K  x86 Converts C64 data-set files t...
IdentifyLib_FR.lha       util/libs  11K       French catalogs for identify....
TestProgram.zip          util/misc  655K  68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
Classaction4_src.zip     util/wb    1.2M      Sourcecode of Classaction 4
(snx)

[Meldung: 27. Feb. 2022, 16:47] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.