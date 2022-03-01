01.Mär.2022









Compiler: vbcc 0.9h

vbcc ist ein C-Compiler von Volker Barthelmann (Compiler-Kern) und Frank Wille (amigaspezifische Anpassungen). Der Compiler unterstützt AmigaOS 3.x, AmigaOS 4, MorphOS, PowerUp sowie WarpOS und entspricht ISO-C gemäß ISO/IEC 9899:1989 sowie einer Teilmenge des neueren Standards ISO/IEC 9899:1999 (C99).



Gestern wurde die Version 0.9h veröffentlicht, die zahlreiche Änderungen enthält. Eine ausführliche Dokumentation liegt in Form einer pdf-Datei auf der Homepage bereit, ebenso wie die Archive für die einzelnen Zielplattformen. New features



Compiler defaults to C99, use -c89 to forbid C99 extensions.



Several improved warnings/error messages.



New option -sec-per-obj puts all code functions and data objects in their own section, which may be removed by linker section garbage collection.



Simple implementation of -merge-strings.



Added -warnings-as-errors option.



Define macros __OPTSPEED__/__OPTSIZE__ depending on options.



Recognize builtin functions with __asm_ prefix.



Added -depobj option.



Added -force-statics and -prefer-statics.



New backends for 6502 and 6809.



Support for charset conversions (8-bit targets).



Code compressor (currently only for 6502).



Better out-of-the-box support for non-8-bit-based types.



Several improvements regarding the backend interface.



m68k: defines macro __SMALL_DATA__ with -sd option



m68k: added -vbcccall/__vbccargs



vc: new option -rmcfg-* to disable options from a config file



vc: frontend does Unix-path conversion also for -o



vclib: New 6502 targets: Atari, BBC, C64, Mega65, NES, Simulator, X16



vclib: New 6809 targets: OS-9, Simulator



vclib: __gmtoffset and __dstflag may be overwritten separately



vclib: strftime() supports ISO-8601 date format through %F



vclib: added strtof()



vclib: m68k-amigaos based on NDK 3.2



vclib: m68k-amigaos supports Roadshow additions and



vclib: m68k-amigaos adds reaction.lib for ReAction GUI support



vclib: m68k-amigaos UTC offset is automatically initialized when possible



vclib: m68k-amigaos configs use -amiga-softfloat (inlines) by default



vclib: m68k-atari small-data support and libraries



vclib: ppc-morphos support for (sysv,base)-ABI libraries



vclib: ppc-amigaos adapted to new SDK



Performance improvements



Improved function inlining / cross-module inlining.



Several improvements in register allocation.



Improved constant propagation.



New peephole optimizations.



New optimization and tuning options for constant initializations.



Improved recalculation of stack slots.



Slightly improved common subexpression elimination.



Range-optimizations and induction variable shortening.



Allow strength reduction for constant left-shifts.



Handling of volatile is improved.



Compile-time calculations of constant pointer values.



m68k: improved register allocation



m68k: improved Fastcall-ABI support



m68k: improved builtin libcalls



m68k: improved copying of (long) doubles in memory with the FPU



m68k: better use of scaled addressing modes



m68k: some FPU code improvements



m68k: fixed performance regression of internal memcpy



vclib: reworked assembler inlines



Bug fixes:



Lots of fixes in the compiler core and backends. Thanks for your reports!



vclib: bad assert.h in 0.9g: it must be possible to include the assert-macro multiple times (with and without NDEBUG defined)



vclib: m68k-amigaos protos declare device library bases with struct Device*.



vclib: m68k-amigaos ReAction classes must not be automatically opened with auto.lib but with reaction.lib.



vclib: m68k-amigaos adds missing InvertString() for amiga.lib



vclib: PPC 64-bit signed modulo fixed



vclib: fixed mktime(), tm_mday is 1-based, and recognize gmtoffset



vclib: fgetpos() has to return 0 on success (dr)



