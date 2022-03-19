|ENGLISH VERSION
|20.Mär.2022
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 19.03.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.03.2022 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
bePlayer_1.3.lha Audio/Players A simple music player u... GG.module_1.4.lha Communication/KwaKwa A plugin for KwaKwa ins... Kwakwa_1.9.lha Communication Multiprotocol, plugin b... just-for-fun.lha Demoscene A small demo to discove... SDL_2.0.20_Libraries.lha Development/Library All Libraries SDL 2.0.2... UnRAR_6.11.lha Files/Archive UnRAR port for MorphOS,... PrBoom-plus_2.6.2_upda... Games/Shoot3D PrBoom+ is a version of... freegemas.lha Games/Think Freegemas is an open so... SuDokuL_1.12.lha Games/Think Sudoku game for Switch/... MineSweeperGui.lha Games/Think The Minesweeper game wi... AmiTube_1.0.lha Multimedia The first YouTube Clien... Wayfarer_3.1.lha Network/Web Wayfarer is the latest ... Odyssey_1.26-standalon... Network/Web Odyssey Web Browser is ... TECO-64_200.24.1.lha Text/Edit TECO (Text Editor and C...(snx)
[Meldung: 20. Mär. 2022, 07:12] [Kommentare: 0]
