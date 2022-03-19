amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

20.Mär.2022



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 19.03.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.03.2022 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
bePlayer_1.3.lha          Audio/Players             A simple music player u...
GG.module_1.4.lha         Communication/KwaKwa      A plugin for KwaKwa ins...
Kwakwa_1.9.lha            Communication             Multiprotocol, plugin b...
just-for-fun.lha          Demoscene                 A small demo to discove...
SDL_2.0.20_Libraries.lha  Development/Library       All Libraries SDL 2.0.2...
UnRAR_6.11.lha            Files/Archive             UnRAR port for MorphOS,...
PrBoom-plus_2.6.2_upda... Games/Shoot3D             PrBoom+ is a version of...
freegemas.lha             Games/Think               Freegemas is an open so...
SuDokuL_1.12.lha          Games/Think               Sudoku game for Switch/...
MineSweeperGui.lha        Games/Think               The Minesweeper game wi...
AmiTube_1.0.lha           Multimedia                The first YouTube Clien...
Wayfarer_3.1.lha          Network/Web               Wayfarer is the latest ...
Odyssey_1.26-standalon... Network/Web               Odyssey Web Browser is ...
TECO-64_200.24.1.lha      Text/Edit                 TECO (Text Editor and C...
(snx)

[Meldung: 20. Mär. 2022, 07:12]
.
.