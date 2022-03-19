|20.Mär.2022
|Aminet-Uploads bis 19.03.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.03.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ZitaFTPServer.lha comm/tcp 19M OS4 A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
just-for-fun.lha demo/misc 4.6M MOS Oldschool Demo in SDL2 by PuR...
void-planetr.lha demo/misc 126K 68k Invitation to Revision 2022
StarDriveSCSI.lha driver/med 51K 68k Microbotics StarDrive SCSI dr...
prism2v2.lha driver/net 404K OS4 Driver for 11Mbps wireless ne...
bsaog.lha game/shoot 810K 68k Blake Stone Aliens of Gold
bsps.lha game/shoot 217K 68k Blake Stone Planet Strike
Chocolate_DOOM.lha game/shoot 2.5M 68k Amiga port of Chocolate DOOM
ODAMEX_RTG.lha game/shoot 19M 68k Amiga port of Odamex (DOOM)
MegaSaperPL.lha game/think 669K 68k Minesweeper game clone
webptools122_a68k.lha gfx/conv 2.4M 68k encode/decode images in WebP ...
webptools122_aros.lha gfx/conv 3.0M x86 encode/decode images in WebP ...
GF4RSIDB.zip pix/misc 82K Gradient Fonts f. RSI Demo Ma...
TECO-64.lha text/edit 610K MOS TECO (Text Editor and COrrector)
avalanche.lha util/arc 85K OS4 Simple ReAction GUI for xadma...
UnRAR-6.11.lha util/arc 2.5M UnRAR 6.11
GoShell.lha util/shell 20K 68k tool for open Shell in full s...
