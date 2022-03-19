amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
20.Mär.2022



 Aminet-Uploads bis 19.03.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.03.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ZitaFTPServer.lha        comm/tcp   19M   OS4 A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
just-for-fun.lha         demo/misc  4.6M  MOS Oldschool Demo in SDL2 by PuR...
void-planetr.lha         demo/misc  126K  68k Invitation to Revision 2022
StarDriveSCSI.lha        driver/med 51K   68k Microbotics StarDrive SCSI dr...
prism2v2.lha             driver/net 404K  OS4 Driver for 11Mbps wireless ne...
bsaog.lha                game/shoot 810K  68k Blake Stone Aliens of Gold
bsps.lha                 game/shoot 217K  68k Blake Stone Planet Strike
Chocolate_DOOM.lha       game/shoot 2.5M  68k Amiga port of Chocolate DOOM
ODAMEX_RTG.lha           game/shoot 19M   68k Amiga port of Odamex (DOOM)
MegaSaperPL.lha          game/think 669K  68k Minesweeper game clone
webptools122_a68k.lha    gfx/conv   2.4M  68k encode/decode images in WebP ...
webptools122_aros.lha    gfx/conv   3.0M  x86 encode/decode images in WebP ...
GF4RSIDB.zip             pix/misc   82K       Gradient Fonts f. RSI Demo Ma...
TECO-64.lha              text/edit  610K  MOS TECO (Text Editor and COrrector)
avalanche.lha            util/arc   85K   OS4 Simple ReAction GUI for xadma...
UnRAR-6.11.lha           util/arc   2.5M      UnRAR 6.11
GoShell.lha              util/shell 20K   68k tool for open Shell in full s...
(snx)

[Meldung: 20. Mär. 2022, 07:12]
