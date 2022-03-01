|25.Mär.2022
|Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.9.0
Die neueste Version 3.9.0 der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz beinhaltet einige größere Änderungen und einige Optimierungen:
Adjustments to libs handling: To be able to reduce the amount of loaded blitzlibraries at startup, I divided the former to biglib-files ACIDLIBS and DEFLIBS into four biglib files that are organized according to their purpose:
So if you don't use oslibrary functions or don't do graphics an sound stuff, you can just disable that file from being loaded.
- baseLibs: base libraries everyone needs or other libs depend on
- utilLibs: libraries that contains several useful functions
- csLibs: libraries that make use of the custom chips hardware
- osLibs: libraries that are wrapper libs for standard amigaos libraries
Major internal changes:
- converted tons of code from asm to basic
Minor adjustments:
- added tooltype DISABLE_HIGHLIGHTING to improve performance on lowend machines
- added tooltype DISABLE_LOCALIZATION to reduce needed of memory on lowend machines
- removed tooltype STANDARDEDITMODE, only the new behaviour is supported now
- removed tooltype OLDSEARCH, only the new behaviour is supported now
- removed tooltype USE_ASLDIMS
- renamed tooltype NO_DISPLAYBEEP to DISABLE_DISPLAYBEEP
- renamed tooltype NO_WELCOME to DISABLE_WELCOME
- renamed tooltype TOKENBOLD to BOLD_TOKENS
- added menu entry "Autolayout" to perform an auto arrangement of all open windows per menu call
- added wrapperlib for gadtools.library to osLibs
- reorganized settings window
- added new iconify gadget for source window (OS3.2+)
- updated GlowIcons for all icons in the AmiBlitz3 drawer
Adjustments to tools:
(dr)
- AB3LibsManager: implemented the new biglibs handling with 4 biglibfiles
- AB3LibsManager: added new column to commandlist table that shows dependencies to other libs
- AB3LibsManager: added shortcuts for some buttons
[Meldung: 25. Mär. 2022, 06:16]
