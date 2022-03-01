25.Mär.2022









Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.9.0

Die neueste Version 3.9.0 der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz beinhaltet einige größere Änderungen und einige Optimierungen:



Adjustments to libs handling: To be able to reduce the amount of loaded blitzlibraries at startup, I divided the former to biglib-files ACIDLIBS and DEFLIBS into four biglib files that are organized according to their purpose:

baseLibs: base libraries everyone needs or other libs depend on

utilLibs: libraries that contains several useful functions

csLibs: libraries that make use of the custom chips hardware

osLibs: libraries that are wrapper libs for standard amigaos libraries So if you don't use oslibrary functions or don't do graphics an sound stuff, you can just disable that file from being loaded.



Major internal changes:

converted tons of code from asm to basic

Minor adjustments:

added tooltype DISABLE_HIGHLIGHTING to improve performance on lowend machines

added tooltype DISABLE_LOCALIZATION to reduce needed of memory on lowend machines

removed tooltype STANDARDEDITMODE, only the new behaviour is supported now

removed tooltype OLDSEARCH, only the new behaviour is supported now

removed tooltype USE_ASLDIMS

renamed tooltype NO_DISPLAYBEEP to DISABLE_DISPLAYBEEP

renamed tooltype NO_WELCOME to DISABLE_WELCOME

renamed tooltype TOKENBOLD to BOLD_TOKENS

added menu entry "Autolayout" to perform an auto arrangement of all open windows per menu call

added wrapperlib for gadtools.library to osLibs

reorganized settings window

added new iconify gadget for source window (OS3.2+)

updated GlowIcons for all icons in the AmiBlitz3 drawer

Adjustments to tools:

AB3LibsManager: implemented the new biglibs handling with 4 biglibfiles

AB3LibsManager: added new column to commandlist table that shows dependencies to other libs

AB3LibsManager: added shortcuts for some buttons (dr)



[Meldung: 25. Mär. 2022, 06:16] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

