|03.Apr.2022
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 02.04.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.04.2022 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
vbcc_PosixLib_3.0.lha Development/C POSIX compatibility lib... BeebAsm_1.09.lha Development/Cross Assembler with BBC Micr... Atto_1.22.lha Development/GeekGadgets Atto Emacs is inspired ... AmiArcadia_28.4.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi... GrafX2_2.8.lha Graphics/Draw GrafX2 version 2.8, SDL... Exutil_1.1.2.lha Graphics/Tools A small MUI based utili... FFmpeg_4.4.1.lha Multimedia FFmpeg is a collection ... MouseEyes_1.4.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Displays Mouse Eyes in ... Uptime_1.5.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display Uptime in scree...(snx)
[Meldung: 03. Apr. 2022, 07:44] [Kommentare: 0]
