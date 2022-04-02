amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 02.04.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.04.2022 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
vbcc_PosixLib_3.0.lha     Development/C             POSIX compatibility lib...
BeebAsm_1.09.lha          Development/Cross         Assembler with BBC Micr...
Atto_1.22.lha             Development/GeekGadgets   Atto Emacs is inspired ...
AmiArcadia_28.4.lha       Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
GrafX2_2.8.lha            Graphics/Draw             GrafX2 version 2.8, SDL...
Exutil_1.1.2.lha          Graphics/Tools            A small MUI based utili...
FFmpeg_4.4.1.lha          Multimedia                FFmpeg is a collection ...
MouseEyes_1.4.lha         System/Ambient/Screenbar  Displays Mouse Eyes in ...
Uptime_1.5.lha            System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display Uptime in scree...
(snx)

.
