|03.Apr.2022
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 02.04.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.04.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
vasmm68k_mot.lha dev/cro 237kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmm68k_std.lha dev/cro 231kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmppc_std.lha dev/cro 197kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vbcc.lha dev/cro 3Mb 4.0 Optimizing ISO C compiler, PPC/A...
vbcc_libs.lha dev/cro 188kb 4.0 Compiler target AmigaOS 4.x PowerPC
vbcc_posixlib.lha dev/lib 366kb 4.0 POSIX compatibility library for ...
spacecadetpinball.lha gam/act 5Mb 4.1 SpaceCadetPinball ported to Amig...
nmtm.lzx gam/adv 26Mb 4.0 Point and click adventure game
devinfosng.lha uti/mis 1Mb 4.1 Nearly all about the aos4.1 hard...
exutil.lha uti/mis 2Mb 4.0 An exif based batch renamer
jasspa-memacs.lha uti/tex 2Mb 4.1 JASSPA MicroEmacs under AmiCygni...
(snx)
[Meldung: 03. Apr. 2022, 07:44] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]