03.Apr.2022



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 02.04.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.04.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
vasmm68k_mot.lha         dev/cro 237kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmm68k_std.lha         dev/cro 231kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmppc_std.lha          dev/cro 197kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vbcc.lha                 dev/cro 3Mb   4.0 Optimizing ISO C compiler, PPC/A...
vbcc_libs.lha            dev/cro 188kb 4.0 Compiler target AmigaOS 4.x PowerPC
vbcc_posixlib.lha        dev/lib 366kb 4.0 POSIX compatibility library for ...
spacecadetpinball.lha    gam/act 5Mb   4.1 SpaceCadetPinball ported to Amig...
nmtm.lzx                 gam/adv 26Mb  4.0 Point and click adventure game
devinfosng.lha           uti/mis 1Mb   4.1 Nearly all about the aos4.1 hard...
exutil.lha               uti/mis 2Mb   4.0 An exif based batch renamer
jasspa-memacs.lha        uti/tex 2Mb   4.1 JASSPA MicroEmacs under AmiCygni...
(snx)

[Meldung: 03. Apr. 2022, 07:44] [Kommentare: 0]
