09.Apr.2022



 Amiga-Emulator für MacOS: vAmiga 2.0 Beta 2
Dirk Hoffmann hat gestern die zweite Beta-Version von vAmiga 2.0 seines sich in Entwicklung befindlichen Amiga-Emulators für MacOS veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Änderungen im Überblick:
  • Bug fixes:
    • Fixed a graphics bug caused by returning an erroneous value from DENISEID
    • Several smaller GUI tweaks

  • Enhancements:
    • Added support for the debug board implemented by @mras0
    • Improved HDF geometry prediction
    • A new write-through mode makes hard drives persistent
    • Added several new debugging features:
      • Catchpoints (stops emulation on CPU exceptions)
      • Software traps
      • Copper breakpoints and Copper watchpoints
      • Rudimentary callstack recording
Die minimale Systemvoraussetzung ist macOS 10.15. (dr)

[Meldung: 09. Apr. 2022, 07:13] [Kommentare: 0]
