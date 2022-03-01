|09.Apr.2022
|Amiga-Emulator für MacOS: vAmiga 2.0 Beta 2
Dirk Hoffmann hat gestern die zweite Beta-Version von vAmiga 2.0 seines sich in Entwicklung befindlichen Amiga-Emulators für MacOS veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Änderungen im Überblick:
Die minimale Systemvoraussetzung ist macOS 10.15. (dr)
- Bug fixes:
- Fixed a graphics bug caused by returning an erroneous value from DENISEID
- Several smaller GUI tweaks
- Enhancements:
- Added support for the debug board implemented by @mras0
- Improved HDF geometry prediction
- A new write-through mode makes hard drives persistent
- Added several new debugging features:
- Catchpoints (stops emulation on CPU exceptions)
- Software traps
- Copper breakpoints and Copper watchpoints
- Rudimentary callstack recording
[Meldung: 09. Apr. 2022, 07:13]
