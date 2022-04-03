|11.Apr.2022
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 09.04.2022
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 09.04.2022 hinzugefügt:
- 2022-04-09 improved: SAS Combat Simulator (Code Masters) 68000 quitkey support, manual included (Info)
- 2022-04-09 improved: Legend of the Lost (Impressions) keyboard problems on 68000 machines fixed, manual included (Info)
- 2022-04-08 improved: Dan Dare 3 (Speed Buggy) keyboard problems on 68000 machines fixed, manual included (Info)
- 2022-04-07 improved: Data Storm (Visionary Design) added joypad controls & trainer, fixed keyboard, 68000 quitkey, added manual (Info)
- 2022-04-06 improved: Dungeon Master 2: The Legend of Skullkeep (Interplay) AGA flag removed, use less memory, trainers and solution added, install script updated (Info)
- 2022-04-05 improved: Operation Harrier (U.S.Gold) CD32 joypad support added, byte write to volume register fixed, default quitkey changed to Del, interrupts fixed (Info)
- 2022-04-04 improved: Last Ninja 3 (System 3) level code can be entered with CD32 joypad buttons (REVERSE/FORWARD), latest joypad reading code used (Info)
- 2022-04-04 improved: Lure of the Temptress (Virgin) fixed spurious delay/button click, restart now works (Info)
- 2022-04-04 new: Green Beret (Dante Retro Dev) done by JOTD (Info)
- 2022-04-04 improved: Desert Strike (Electronic Arts) support for 512k chip, sound fixed (Info)
- 2022-04-03 improved: Second Samurai (Psygnosis/Vivid Image) 68000/NoVBRMove quitkey support (Info)
- 2022-04-03 updated: Ninja Remix (System 3) patch redone, trainer options added, CD32 joypad support, 68000 quitkey support, source code included (Info)
